United States USWNT Footnotes: 'Triple Espresso' on hold as Mallory Swanson announces pregnancy Published May. 9, 2025 1:11 p.m. ET

The biggest news of the week is that Mallory Swanson announced on social media that she and her husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, are expecting their first child.

Swanson’s absence from both the U.S. women's national team and the Chicago Stars this calendar year now makes perfect sense. Both teams had said that the star forward was dealing with a "personal matter" without further explanation. Now we all know the good news.

Swanson signed a contract extension with the Stars ahead of last season through 2028. And while that’s an important long-term move for the club, it is currently going through a rebuilding phase, having recently fired head coach Lorne Donaldson (who coached Swanson’s youth team back in Colorado). The Stars currently sit in last place in the NWSL with a 1-5-1 record.

As for the USWNT, Emma Hayes has already been trying out new faces on the front line as she builds out the player pool ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. And Swanson hasn’t been the only member of the "Triple Espresso" that’s been unavailable for selection. Sophia Wilson is also pregnant and expecting her first child this year, while Trinity Rodman looked fit and in form last camp before re-aggravating a back injury and is now out until further notice.

Carli Lloyd inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame earlier this week. In her speech, the two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist apologized to her teammates for being an "emotionless machine."

"I wasn’t there to make friends or follow the crowd," Lloyd said. "I was there to push myself to the very top while helping my team win championships. That drive often meant keeping people at a distance.

"I avoided drama. I rarely showed weakness, and vulnerability wasn’t something I allowed myself to express. I wouldn’t say I have regrets, but if there is one thing I do wish, I wish I had let more people understand me over the years.

"... I was intense and I truly believed that the only way for me to survive in such a cutthroat environment was to be that way. So to my teammates, I want to say this: I’m sorry I wasn’t always able to give you all of me."

Lloyd, who retired in 2021 and has been a FOX Sports analyst for several years, reflected on her career accomplishments and regrets. She noted that above all else, her "greatest joy" has been becoming a mom to six-month-old daughter Harper.

"I always knew I wanted a child, but I had no idea how this little baby could completely change me as a person," Lloyd said. "Unlike during my playing career, I have been present. I have allowed myself to be vulnerable, emotional and fully engaged in every moment I get to spend with her."

Sister-Sister goal

Over the weekend, Alyssa and Gisele Thompson became the first sister duo to combine for a goal in NWSL history as they helped Angel City defeat the Washington Spirit 4-3.

In the 22nd minute, with Angel City already leading 1-0, Alyssa Thompson streaked down the left side and sent a pinpoint left-footed cross into the box, where her younger sibling was waiting. Gisele, a defender, only needed one touch to net her first career NWSL goal.

"We’ve always dreamed about this, especially in this high level of football," Gisele said after the match . "Doing it together is amazing. Getting my first goal is so incredible. Dream come true."

This isn’t the first time Alyssa, 20, and Gisele, 19, have made soccer history though. They both started for the USWNT during the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, becoming just the third sister pair ever to start in a senior national team together.

Mikaela Shiffrin invests in women’s soccer

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated Alpine skier in history, has joined the ownership group for Denver’s NWSL expansion team. The Colorado native is a two-time gold medalist, eight-time World Champion and has 101 World Cup victories among other achievements. Now she can add NWSL investor to her glowing resume.

The Denver team, which has yet to be named, will begin play in 2026 along with Boston Legacy FC, bringing the league up to 16 teams. The ownership group is also planning to build a 14,500-seat stadium in Denver that is expected to open in 2028.

Shiffrin joins a growing list of celebrity athlete NWSL investors, which includes Patrick and Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Current), Lindsey Vonn (Utah Royals and Angel City), Naomi Osaka (North Carolina Courage), Billie Jean King and Mia Hamm (Angel City), James Harden (Houston Dash) and many more.

