USA Youth Goalkeeper Diego Kochen Set To Leave Barcelona This Summer

Rising U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Diego Kochen is set to leave Barcelona on loan this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is set for the next stage of his development with more playing time, and Danish side Lyngby Boldklub are currently the favorites to temporarily add the American goalkeeper.

What Happened

Kochen is highly rated at Barcelona and spent much of last season rotating between Barcelona's first team and the reserves. While he did not see the field for the senior team, he did serve as the team's third goalkeeper behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny, meaning he was part of 40 matchday squads for the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, he featured in 20 games for Barça Athletic in the fourth tier of Spanish soccer last season. He has made one first team appearance, albeit in a friendly game against Club América back in 2023.

According to ESPN, though, the club is open to letting Kochen leave on loan this summer to earn the playing time needed to further his development.

Kochen's US Men's National Team Hopes

Kochen has been a regular for the U.S. on the youth level and has played for the U-16, 17, 19, 20, and 23 teams. The goalkeeper is eligible for Venezuela and Peru, but Kochen has solely been focused on playing for the USA.

He's gotten close. Kochen was called into the USA camp twice in 2024 and is spending this summer with the senior team as a training goalkeeper alongside Philadelphia Union rising star Andrew Rick, allowing the two youngsters an up-close look at the World Cup experience.

A Potential Landing Spot

While Kochen's future is not fully decided, Lyngby Boldklub are the reported favorites to sign him on loan this summer.

The club was promoted to the Danish Superliga after this most recent season. They are reportedly open to taking Kochen in on a season-long loan, while Kochen himself is also open to the opportunity. Kochen's contract with Barcelona runs through 2028.

What Comes Next?

Kochen will remain with the U.S. throughout the team's World Cup run, although he is not a member of the official roster and, as a result, is ineligible to play.

After a win over Senegal this past weekend, the U.S. will face Germany this weekend before facing Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey in the group stage of the World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).