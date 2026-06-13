USA Watch Parties: World Cup Fans, Huge Celebrations, and Big Viewership
Whether you were watching the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup at a rowdy sports bar, in the comfort of your home, or at one of the numerous watch parties across the country, you definitely were treated to epic scenes.
The USA's victory at Los Angeles Stadium wasn't just a dominating and historic blowout for the Stars and Stripes, it drew huge crowds across cities like Kansas City, Austin, and Seattle.
And plenty of people were tuning into the game too, as it became the most watched telecast of a U.S. men's national team game at the World Cup in U.S. English language history.
So if you are now feeling a bit of FOMO after seeing all those fans having a good time, don't worry. The USA will be back in action next Friday against Australia in Seattle. Either at a watch party or at home, join the fun.
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.
United States vs Paraguay Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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