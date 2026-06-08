The Art Of Defending: 2022 U.S. World Cup Defender Breaks Down Key Traits For Top Players

The world's best defenders are going to be on display this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The teams with the most stable backlines that avoid making crucial errors will be the ones that progress the furthest.

So, what does it take to be one of the best? For me, there are three traits that separate impressive athletes from the best defenders in the world: awareness, positioning and mentality.

Key Traits For Elite Soccer Defenders

Me battling for the ball against the Netherlands' Memphis Depay during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The best attacking players in the world can recognize the moments to pounce better than the rest. They see if someone is out of position, if they can time a run perfectly on someone’s back shoulder or identify where there’s even the tiniest bit of space that can be exploited. That comes down to soccer IQ, the ability to recognize a weakness in a split second.

For a defender, you have to be absolutely tuned in and focused at every second. A big part of that is communication with the rest of your backline. You have to know where players on your weak side are or when runners are coming from another side of the pitch.

When those things aren’t properly communicated, mistakes are going to happen and will likely be punished at the highest level.

The end of the first half for the U.S. against Senegal is a great example. Antonee Robinson lost the ball further up the pitch with the Americans up, 2-0. That led to a counterattack for Senegal, which finished with a Sadio Mané goal that dampened the excitement on what otherwise was a great first half.

One mistake, and you get punished by top players.

A lot of players are very athletic and clearly quite good. You see those guys and think, "Hmm, I wonder what’s missing there." Then you watch them on the pitch and see a mistake like I described above and think, "Oh, I get it now."

You see it all the time, when a defender falls asleep on the back post and an attacker runs in from their blindside to score. You wonder, "What are you doing?" You have to be alert at every moment.

At the highest level, there's simply a smaller margin for error. Being in the right position and knowing where you’re supposed to be can make up for a lot of other deficiencies. You don’t have to be the most athletic defender to succeed if you consistently find yourself in the right spots.

My Favorite Defenders To Watch

The first player is an easy answer for me: Virgil van Dijk.

First off, I enjoy a center back who loves to be attack-minded and score a big goal on set pieces. Van Dijk has scored some massive goals in recent years at club level for Liverpool, and he’ll be a threat on corner and free kicks for the Netherlands at the World Cup. His ability to dominate in the air is a valuable skill on both ends of the pitch — and one that I can relate to and appreciate.

Van Dijk is also very, very intelligent with his positioning. He’s very good tactically in terms of making sure he’s well-positioned. When he does get caught out, I think he’s more agile than people give him credit for.

Virgil van Dijk will captain the Netherlands this summer and is one of the best defenders in world soccer. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Hakimi has been so good at the club level and for Morocco over the majority of the past decade. He was a key player during Morocco’s run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup and when the country won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

The Paris Saint-Germain right back is known for his attacking prowess with his impressive pace, but he’s so steady defensively. He picks the perfect moments to be aggressive but also knows when to keep it simple going forward and while defending.

It’s obviously easier when you have the physical gifts that Hakimi has. He’s one of the fastest players who will be at the World Cup, but he also has impressive size for a fullback.

Few defenders have had as much success at both the club and international level as Hakimi, who FOX Soccer ranked as the No. 8 player at the World Cup this summer. I’m surprised his name doesn’t come up more as an elite defender and in conversations of who some of the best in the world are.