USA's Cristian Roldan Eager For A Special Seattle Homecoming At The World Cup

SEATTLE, Wash. – There’s no sugarcoating it: Cristian Roldan is eager to get on the field when the U.S. men’s national team faces Australia in its second World Cup match on Friday.

That’s because Roldan has played his entire professional career here for the Seattle Sounders since 2015, and before that, played two seasons at the University of Washington. He’s originally from Los Angeles, but calls himself a "Seattleite."

Cristian Roldan has played in Seattle for more than a decade. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

"This is where I was grinding and wanting a chance to play," a composed Roldan told reporters ahead of training on Thursday. The U.S. team is set up at the Huskies’ facilities where Roldan remembers scoring goals and going up against his younger brother, Alex, who played for Seattle University.

"The idea of having hope is one of my core memories here."

Friday's game against Australia will be at the 69,000-capacity home stadium of the Sounders where Roldan plays regularly, but it will be a different story. To get on the pitch while wearing the United States crest in a World Cup match in his city with this rowdy, soccer-savvy fan base? Nothing would be more meaningful.

Cristian Roldan will serve as a utility player for the USA. (Photo by David Jensen/USSF/Getty Images)

"I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it," Roldan said candidly. "This is a place that I call home and I’ve called home for a while. To be able to see the field would be a dream come true and I think it would be special not only for me, but the city of Seattle as well."

It would be a "full circle moment," he added before saying, "I don’t think people realize how special it is for me to be here and enjoying this experience with the men’s national team."

This summer’s tournament marks Roldan’s second consecutive World Cup. He was part of the roster four years ago, but did not appear in a game. Roldan is a mature team player, no doubt. But he’s also a competitor and wants to play and contribute.

Watching from the sidelines in Qatar was difficult.

"I felt like it was a huge honor to be there, and it was my dream to make the World Cup," Roldan told me in March. "I’ve always had dreams of playing a big part in a team. I have so much experience at the club level, and I was just ready for that opportunity. Whether it comes this World Cup or not, you know, it still pains me that I didn’t see the field.

"As a professional, as a competitor, that’s what you want, right?" Roldan added. "You want to be in those pressure moments. And unfortunately, I didn’t get on. But I was just thankful to be there as well."

Sometimes, coaches tell players in advance that they won’t see the field. But Roldan said that wasn’t the case for him.

"I was ready to play if my name was called," Roldan told me. "But no, there was no indication that I wasn’t going to play at any point."

Cristian Roldan, right, didn't play at the 2022 World Cup.(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

There’s a chance he could be involved against Australia, though. With Christian Pulisic dealing with a left calf injury, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino needs alternative plans if the star winger can’t go 90 minutes.

Roldan is certainly an option. In fact, he had both assists in the Americans’ 2-1 victory over the Aussies last October. Pochettino trusts Roldan and has called him an example of a "perfect player" who "has a little bit of everything." The manager values the veteran’s leadership in the locker room, his positive energy and his overall versatility on the field.

Roldan knows all of that. He’s just trying to balance being a good teammate while also wanting to play.

"I always have that chip on my shoulder," Roldan said Thursday. "Look, I want to help the group in any way I can, and I still feel like I can help the group on the field and you know, I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case. And so I’m proud to be part of the group. I hope we can win, and I want to do everything possible, whether that’s seeing the field or not.

"But it would be extra special seeing the field here."