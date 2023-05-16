United States
USMNT U20 defender Justin Che returning to FC Dallas
Published May. 16, 2023 4:05 p.m. ET

American defender Justin Che is returning to FC Dallas after German team Hoffenheim decided not to make his loan move permanent.

The Bundesliga club said on Tuesday the 19-year-old Che already said goodbye to his teammates after the 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on May 6. Che didn't feature as he wasn't in the squad.

Che made two Bundesliga appearances as a substitute for Hoffenheim last season, but just one in the cup for the team this season. He also played 24 times for Hoffenheim's reserve team.

The club said it gave him permission to leave for the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, which begins on May 20.

Hoffenheim also said Eduardo Quaresma was returning to Sporting Lisbon after he made just four league appearances for the team this season.

"Justin and Eduardo are talented guys with great character who have both repeatedly shown promise," Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said. "However, we agree with the players that they need regular playing time at this stage of their careers to develop continuously. We can't guarantee them that with us."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

