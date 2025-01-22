United States USMNT routs Costa Rica to close January camp with a second straight win Updated Jan. 22, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's national team ended its annual January training camp with a second straight victory to kick off 2025, beating regional rival Costa Rica 3-0 in a friendly match on Wednesday in Orlando.

With Christian Pulisic and almost all the other top American players unavailable this month because of European club duty, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino picked an entirely MLS-based starting lineup. Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White opened the scoring midway through the first half, with CF Montreal midfielder Caden Clark doubling the Americans' advantage with 13 minutes remaining. Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, who scored in his international debut in last week's 3-1 stroll over Venezuela, added the hosts' third in stoppage time:

"We are very, very happy, very pleased with the performance," Pochettino said afterward on the TNT broadcast. "It looks like we are working [together] for at least six months. And that is why I'm pleased the most, because the performance, the attitude, the capacity to adapt to the new ideas — that is amazing. And it says good things, because people are pushing to be in the national team."

Play of the game

Clark took his goal superbly, but it's hard to look past White's opener. Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna — who'd had his nose broken by a undetected Costa Rican elbow moments earlier — served up the 28-year-old with a precise no-look pass into the area. Meantime, White's clinical finish into the far corner showed why he's been one of the domestic circuit's top American strikers over the last several years.

"‘Please coach, let me keep playing," Pochettino said Luna told him. After getting the green light from the team doctor, the bloodied Luna went back on. "And the first action, assist, we score," Pochettino said. "Big balls,"

He showed great character," Pochettino added in his post-match press conference. "He's a player we are for sure going to have in consideration for the future."

Turning point

Former Manchester City backup Zack Steffen was named to the final two USMNT rosters of 2024, but Wednesday marked the veteran's debut under Pochettino. Steffen took full advantage.

With the U.S. still nursing a 1-0 lead, the former USMNT and current Colorado Rapids No. 1 made a pair of top drawer saves on either side of halftime to preserve the lead for the hosts. The second one in particular was a reminder why Steffen, who is still just 29, has a realistic chance to earn a World Cup roster spot next year.

"Anything's possible," Steffen told TNT. "I felt good back there. It's always nice to make some of those top-handed saves."

"I think he showed his quality," Pochettino said.

Key stat

It was Steffen's first appearance for his country in almost three years, since March 30, 2022, in the Americans' final World Cup qualifying match of that cycle. That game was also the USMNT's most recent meeting with the Ticos before Wednesday's encounter in Central Florida.

What's next for the USMNT?

Pulisic, Weah and the rest of the full-strength squad will reconvene for the first time in four months in March for the CONCACAF Nations League finals.

The U.S. will face Panama on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The winner will advance to the final there against either Canada or chief rival Mexico three days later.

The USMNT is aiming for a fourth consecutive Nations League crown.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

