U.S. Midfielder Tanner Tessmann Has Muscle Injury With World Cup Looming

U.S. midfielder Tanner Tessmann will not play any more games for Lyon this season because of a muscle strain, coach Paulo Fonseca said Friday, in another injury concern for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious Tessmann's injury is, with barely a month until the start of the tournament being co-hosted by the United States.

Tessmann, who can also fill in at center back, would be a likely selection for the U.S. squad, which is being announced May 26. The Americans begin training the following day in Fayetteville, Georgia.

"Tanner has a muscle strain," Fonseca said on Lyon's official website, "he will not play until the end of the season."

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Lyon has two league games remaining, at Toulouse on Sunday and at home to Lens on May 17.

The Americans received an injury blow on Thursday when Atletico Madrid said U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso sprained his right ankle in practice and will undergo rehab. The Spanish club did not give a timetable for his return.

The U.S. opens its World Cup campaign on June 13 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. Mauricio Pochettino 's team also will play Australia and Turkey in Group D.

Reporting by The Associated Press.