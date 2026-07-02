Malik Tillman's World Cup Moment Came At The Perfect Time For USA

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA STADIUM — Thank goodness the speakers were loud.

Standing in socks, one of them soaked with his own blood, Malik Tillman stood behind the microphone and talked about what had just happened: the biggest moment of his life.

On Wednesday, in the U.S. men’s national team’s first do-or-die match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Tillman’s Lionel Messi-esque free kick goal — his first on soccer’s grandest stage — put the USA up 2-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina and sealed the Stars and Stripes’ first World Cup knockout round victory in almost a quarter-century.

But, as usual, Tillman’s voice was a barely audible whisper.

"He's a very reserved person," midfielder Tyler Adams said of Tillman, the 24-year-old German-born playmaker. "I think some people sometimes get it twisted, [with] how nonchalant he is sometimes, that he doesn't care. He cares so much, and he’s such an important player in the team."

(Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mainly, Tillman prefers to let his play do the talking. Even before his big moment on Wednesday — which came after the World Cup co-hosts already played 20 minutes down a man as the Bosnians desperately chased the equalizer they needed to stay in the tournament — Tillman helped set up the Folarin Balogun goal that gave the U.S. a crucial 1-0 lead. (Balogun was red-carded in the second half following a controversial foul.)

"I'm a different type of person," Tillman, whose cleat was broken and foot sliced open by a Bosnian’s studs, said after being named the player of the game. "On the pitch maybe you don't really see my emotions."

Not often, anyway.

Even Tillman couldn’t stay totally cool after lofting his effort over the Bosnian wall and just beyond the reach of keeper Nikola Vasilj. With arms thrust to the side, a beaming Tillman ran to the corner flag as his teammates mobbed him.

"If you score a goal like this it’s a great feeling," he said. "And, of course, a very proud moment for me."

There have been plenty of unsung heroes for the home team through the first four games at this World Cup. Balogun is leading the way with three goals. Christian Pulisic has been dangerous every time he’s touched the ball. Weston McKennie hasn’t stopped running, nor has Adams. Chris Richards has been one of the best center backs at the tournament. Tim Ream doesn't look 38. Antonee "Jedi" Robinson and Sergiño Dest have been two-way monsters on the flanks. Alex Freeman improves with each passing game.

For all of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s pre-World Cup bluster — that nobody’s job was safe — the truth is that the coach knew most (if not all) of his starting World Cup lineup six months ago, at least. Everybody did. All the names listed above were always going to play if healthy.

The lineup prediction I published in February included 10 of the 11 men who began Wednesday’s contest. The only one who was missing? Tillman.

As good as the former Bayern Munich prodigy was for the U.S. during last summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, his first season with Bundesliga power Bayer Leverkusen ended in a slump. There have been questions about his defensive commitment at times, his intensity, his willingness to fight against the most physical opponents.

Not anymore. Tillman has quietly been as good as any American at this World Cup, with and without the ball at his feet.

"He’s been one of our best players everywhere on the field, doing the dirty things but then making hard things look easy," U.S. captain Tim Ream said. "He's a quiet kid, but he's just come on leaps and bounds. I think that the Gold Cup was really huge for him.

"Now you look at him, and he looks like he's just playing in such an easy way," Ream added. "He's had that in him all this time. It was just a matter of him finding the confidence and him believing in himself."

After Wednesday's performance, all of America believes in Tillman now, too.

"He has an unbelievable technical ability on free kicks, and he practices them every single day," Adams said.

"Today," Tillman said after the match, "I think I showed what I can do."