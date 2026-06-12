USMNT Lineup vs. Paraguay: Matt Freese Starts In Goal; Chris Richards Returns

LOS ANGELES STADIUM — Matt Freese will start in goal for the U.S. men’s national team in its World Cup opener vs. Paraguay on Friday.

Freese, who plays for MLS club New York City FC, made his debut for the Americans almost exactly a year ago on June 7, 2025. He has never played in a World Cup but has officially beaten out Matt Turner, who started every game at the 2022 tournament, for the job.

The goalkeeper battle has been one of the biggest – and most mysterious – storylines entering this summer’s tournament on home soil. Turner started all four matches for the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but was unseated by Freese ahead of the 2025 Gold Cup. He’s struggled to regain his spot, and manager Mauricio Pochettino has now made the final call.

Chris Richards will also start for the USA, which is a huge relief for the team. Richards injured his ankle playing for Premier League club Crystal Palace last month and has been working diligently with the U.S. medical staff to get back in time for this match.

Richards only participated in his first full training session with the team on Monday. He will start in defense alongside captain Tim Ream.

The rest of the starting XI is business as usual. Alex Freeman, who is the youngest player in the squad at 21 years old, will start in his first World Cup game in the back line. Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun are starting in their first World Cup games, as well.

Ream, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic are the holdover starters from four years ago.

Players were informed of the starting lineup on Friday morning.

On the other side, here's a look at Paraguay's full lineup for its first World Cup match this summer:

GK: Roberto "Gatito" Fernández

RB: Juan José Cáceres

CB: Gustavo Gómez (C)

CB: Omar Alderete

LB: Junior Alonso

CM: Andrés Cubas

CM: Diego Gómez

RM: Damián Bobadilla

LM: Miguel Almirón

FW: Antonio Sanabria

FW: Julio Enciso