USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Praises 'Amazing' Supporters At World Cup Opener

The United States opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Saturday, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino felt the American spirit at the packed Los Angeles Stadium.

In front of 70,492 fans gathered for its first men’s World Cup match on American soil since 1994, Pochettino praised the atmosphere that, for him, cemented a new era of appreciation for soccer in the United States.

"That is, when you talk about America, that passion, that feeling today," Pochettino said following the massive result. "They were amazing. And now they realize that soccer here in America is massive, is big. Be careful of the other sports."

Pochettino is coaching in his first World Cup, and his third tournament as USA’s head coach, leading the Americans to a fourth-place finish at the 2025 Concacaf Nations League and second-place finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Since taking over in 2024, the U.S. has a record of 16W-10D-1L.

The U.S. is also carrying 13 players that are participating in their first-ever World Cup. Despite their combined lack of experience, the U.S. is already off to a strong start. In the United States’ 4-1 win, which marked the most goals scored by the U.S. in a World Cup opener, starting striker Folarin Balogun scored a brace in his first-ever World Cup appearance, and midfielder Gio Reyna sealed the game with his first World Cup goal in the 97th minute.

"We are so happy because the first game is always difficult, always so difficult hosting the World Cup (and the) expectation," Pochettino said. "But in the way that these guys managed all the expectation and pressure, you know, was massive. I saw the first 45 minutes, and I said we're amazing."

The United States carries on its tournament campaign on Friday against Australia at Seattle Stadium, then concludes group play against Türkiye on June 25 back at Los Angeles Stadium.