FIFA Men's World Cup
LeBron James Reacts To Folarin Balogun's 'Silencer' Nod: 'Helluva Goal'
FIFA Men's World Cup

LeBron James Reacts To Folarin Balogun's 'Silencer' Nod: 'Helluva Goal'

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 9:19 p.m. ET

The LeBron James free agency saga seems to be on everyone's minds, including United States men's national team star Folarin Balogun.

After scoring the United States' opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the 24-year-old striker did James' signature celebration, "The Silencer."

The tribute caught James' attention, who responded to FOX Sports' tweet of Balogun's goal to congratulate the "young king."

James' NBA future is in limbo after he announced his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and test free agency for the first time since 2018. James, 41, is entering his 24th season in the league.

Balogun, who was born in Brooklyn but raised in London, now has three goals in four matches for the U.S. men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored a brace in the United States' opener against Paraguay and found the back of the net in its round of 32 match on Wednesday.

Balogun is now the fifth American to score three goals at the World Cup, joining Landon Donovan, Bert Patenaude, Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride. With one more goal, Balogun will tie Bert Patenaude (1930) for the most goals scored by an American in a single World Cup.

UNITED STATES TAKES LEAD 🚨 Folarin Balogun Scores Goal vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

UNITED STATES TAKES LEAD 🚨 Folarin Balogun Scores Goal vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
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