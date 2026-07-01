FIFA Men's World Cup
USA Wins First Men's World Cup Knockout Stage Match Since 2002
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA Wins First Men's World Cup Knockout Stage Match Since 2002

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 10:30 p.m. ET

It took 24 years, but the United States men's national team finally won a knockout stage match at a men's FIFA World Cup.

With a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in a round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the U.S. won its first knockout stage match at a men's World Cup since 2002 — when it beat Mexico 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals in South Korea — and just its second knockout stage win ever.

Striker Folarin Balogun opened the scoring for the U.S. in the 45th minute after being called offside earlier in the match. Balogun is now the fifth American to score three goals at the World Cup, joining Landon Donovan, Bert Patenaude, Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride.

The U.S. went down to 10 men when Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute, but it got it the insurance goal it needed in the 82nd minute on a clinical free kick from midfielder Malik Tillman.

The U.S. now moves on to the round of 16 and will play Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, July 6. It's a rematch of the United States' round of 16 match against Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
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