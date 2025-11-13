USA vs. Paraguay: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

The U.S. men's national team opens its final international window of 2025 with two matches in November. First up is a friendly on Saturday against Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

With the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, each match and opportunity for the USMNT carries extra weight. Here's what to expect.

How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay:

Date: Friday, November 15

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

English Broadcast: TNT

Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo and Universal

Streaming

English: HBO MAX

Spanish: Peacock

USMNT Starting Lineups, Players to Watch

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has yet to announce his starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game. But here are two players who could factor in the game:

Gio Reyna (USA)

Reyna has 30 caps and 7 goals for the senior national team, and is expected to take on a central role this window. With injuries to Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams clearing space around him, the 23-year-old will likely serve as the primary creator in attack.

Auston Trusty (USA)

Trusty has earned a call-up following a strong run of form with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. A left-footed center-back, he offers physical presence in the air and comfort on the ball, and he's shown the versatility to play in a back three or four. With several veteran defenders not in camp, Trust is likely to see significant minutes and could be part of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino's experimentation with different defensive pairings.

Paraguay Starting Lineups, Players to Watch

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro has yet to announce his starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game. But here are two players who could factor in the game:

Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Paraguay's most experienced attacker, Almiron has 71 caps and was a regular threat for Newcastle United in the Premier League before joining Atlanta United FC. His pressing and off-ball movement will put the U.S. back line under pressure if possession turns scrappy.

Julio Enciso (Paraguay)

At 21, Enciso has already earned minutes with Brighton and Ipswich in both Premier League and European competitions. Offering pace, directness, and a willingness to take defenders on, the young forward could very well compliment Almiron well in the final third. If he finds space in wide or central areas, he could be Paraguay's most dangerous option.