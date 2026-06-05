USA vs Germany: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
USA and Germany take the pitch at Soldier Field in Chicago for an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Americans come into the match off the heels of defeating Senegal 3-2 in their last outing. They look to keep the momentum going, but the No. 10-ranked Germans are rarely an easy matchup.
Perhaps, USMNT should have every reason to believe they can pull off the upset though, and a win would qualify as the long-awaited signature victory for this generation of U.S. players.
After all, the U.S. has beaten Die Mannschaft four times in 12 all-time meetings. Another victory would send the Americans into the world's biggest sporting event with the belief that they can compete with, and beat, anyone.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch USA vs Germany.
How to Watch USA vs Germany
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
- TV/Streaming: TBS, HBO Max
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
USA World Cup Schedule
- 6/12: USA vs Paraguay (9:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/19: USA vs Australia (3:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/25: USA vs Türkiye (10:00 p.m. ET)
Germany World Cup Schedule
- 6/14: Germany vs Curaçao (1:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/25: Germany vs Ecuador (4:00 p.m. ET)
USA vs Germany Odds
Germany is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group D Preview: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
USA
- 5/31: vs Senegal (Win, 3-2)
- 3/31: vs Portugal (Loss, 2-0)
- 3/28: vs Belgium (Loss, 5-2)
- 11/18: vs Uruguay (Win, 5-1)
- 11/15: vs Paraguay (Win, 2-1)
Germany
- 5/31: vs Finland (Win, 4-0)
- 3/30: vs Ghana (Win, 2-1)
- 3/27: at Switzerland (Win, 4-3)
- 11/17: vs Slovakia (Win, 6-0)
- 11/14: at Luxembourg (Win, 2-0)
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