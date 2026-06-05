Denmark vs Ukraine: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Denmark and Ukraine will face off in an international friendly today. Unfortunately, neither team will be participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Denmark failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing 3-1 on penalties to Czechia in the UEFA playoff. Ukraine made it to the UEFA playoff semis before losing to Sweden, 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Denmark vs Ukraine.

How to Watch Denmark vs Ukraine

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Denmark vs Ukraine Odds

Denmark is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

When a 17-Year-Old Shocked the World 🐐🇧🇷 No. 6 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments Pelé announced himself to the world during his FIFA World Cup debut in 1958, beginning one of the greatest careers in football history. At just 17 years old, Pelé’s brilliance helped lead Brazil toward their first-ever World Cup title.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Denmark

6/3: vs Congo DR (Draw, 0-0)

3/31: at Czechia (Loss, 2-2)

3/26: vs North Macedonia (Win, 4-0)

11/18: at Scotland (Loss, 4-2)

11/15: vs Belarus (Draw, 2-2)

Ukraine