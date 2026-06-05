Denmark vs Ukraine: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Denmark and Ukraine will face off in an international friendly today. Unfortunately, neither team will be participating in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Denmark failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing 3-1 on penalties to Czechia in the UEFA playoff. Ukraine made it to the UEFA playoff semis before losing to Sweden, 3-1.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Denmark vs Ukraine.
How to Watch Denmark vs Ukraine
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Nature Energy Park, Odense, DNK
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Denmark vs Ukraine Odds
Denmark is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
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Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Denmark
- 6/3: vs Congo DR (Draw, 0-0)
- 3/31: at Czechia (Loss, 2-2)
- 3/26: vs North Macedonia (Win, 4-0)
- 11/18: at Scotland (Loss, 4-2)
- 11/15: vs Belarus (Draw, 2-2)
Ukraine
- 5/31: at Poland (Win, 2-0)
- 3/31: vs Albania (Win, 1-0)
- 3/26: vs Sweden (Loss, 3-1)
- 11/16: vs Iceland (Win, 2-0)
- 11/13: at France (Loss, 4-0)
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