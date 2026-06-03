Mexico vs Serbia: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Mexico and Serbia face off in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico is one of the three countries hosting this summer's tournament and will be hosting the opening match against South Africa. Serbia failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing third in their UEFA qualifying group.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Mexico vs Serbia
- Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, Mexico
- TV: FOX Deportes
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Mexico vs Serbia Odds
The Mexican squad are large favorites to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Mexico
- 5/30: vs Australia (Win, 1-0)
- 5/22: vs Ghana (Win, 2-0)
- 3/31: vs Belgium (Draw, 1-1)
- 3/28: vs Portugal (Draw, 0-0)
- 2/25: vs Iceland (Win, 4-0)
Serbia
- 5/31: at Cape Verde (Loss, 0-3)
- 3/31: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 2-1)
- 3/27: at Spain (Loss, 0-3)
- 11/16: vs Latvia (Win, 2-1)
- 11/13: at England (Loss, 0-2)
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Mexico World Cup Schedule
- 6/11: Mexico vs South Africa (3:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/18: Mexico vs South Korea (9:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/24: Mexico vs Czechia (9:00 p.m. ET)
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