Mexico vs Serbia: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Mexico and Serbia face off in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico is one of the three countries hosting this summer's tournament and will be hosting the opening match against South Africa. Serbia failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing third in their UEFA qualifying group.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Mexico vs Serbia

Mexico vs Serbia Odds

The Mexican squad are large favorites to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have your covered with everything you need to know about Group A. What is the outlook for co-hosts, Mexico? Will Son and South Korea top the group? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Mexico

5/30: vs Australia (Win, 1-0)

5/22: vs Ghana (Win, 2-0)

3/31: vs Belgium (Draw, 1-1)

3/28: vs Portugal (Draw, 0-0)

2/25: vs Iceland (Win, 4-0)

Serbia

5/31: at Cape Verde (Loss, 0-3)

3/31: vs Saudi Arabia (Win, 2-1)

3/27: at Spain (Loss, 0-3)

11/16: vs Latvia (Win, 2-1)

11/13: at England (Loss, 0-2)

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Mexico World Cup Schedule