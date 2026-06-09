FIFA Men's World Cup
Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2025-26
FIFA Men's World Cup

Why Barcelona Is 'Worried About Lamine Yamal' Ahead Of World Cup With Spain

Updated Jun. 9, 2026 9:32 p.m. ET

Barcelona is reportedly feeling a sense of dread regarding the fitness of Lamine Yamal as the teenage sensation prepares to lead Spain's charge at the World Cup. Despite the forward's significance to the national team, officials at the Blaugrana are concerned that the recovery process for their crown jewel is being rushed to meet international deadlines.

Fears Over A Premature Return

The Catalan giants are growing increasingly uneasy over Spain’s handling of Lamine Yamal's recovery, with concerns rising ahead of the national team’s opening match of the World Cup.

While Spain remains optimistic about his chances of being available, Barcelona believe caution should remain the priority for a player who is still developing physically.

The situation has intensified following recent comments from Spain manager Luis de la Fuente regarding the fitness of several key players, suggesting the youngster is on the verge of a return.

De la Fuente’s Optimistic Update

Providing an update on his injured stars, De la Fuente indicated that Yamal is progressing well and could be available sooner than initially expected. The coach stated: "These players (Lamine, Mikel Merino, Nico Williams) are making good progress in their recovery. I think they’ll all be available for the first match, but we’ll assess whether it’s worth them playing that game, not so much because of the risk involved, but because our focus goes beyond just the second or third match."

While the statement may sound positive from Spain’s perspective, it has created anxiety inside the halls of the Camp Nou. It must be remembered that Yamal suffered a biceps femoris injury in his left leg during Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo on 22 April and has not featured in a competitive match since that date.

Medical Experts Warn Of Relapse Risk

The caution from the club side is backed by medical testimony, as former Barcelona head of physiotherapy Juanjo Brau has highlighted the dangers of an accelerated comeback.

Brau warned that in these processes, the return must be done by dosing the load, which often conflicts with the high-intensity demands of a World Cup tournament.

The expert further noted that there is a very real risk of a relapse from the moment a player receives medical discharge until a month and a half later. This window is particularly delicate for an explosive player like Yamal, whose game relies on sharp changes of pace and aggressive dribbling, putting immense strain on the hamstrings.

A Race Against The Clock For Cape Verde

Spain are scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on 15 June. By that point, only 54 days would have passed since the injury, placing Yamal right at the earliest projected recovery window rather than the safer end of the eight-week timeline usually required for such muscle tears.

Yamal is yet to fully reintegrate into competitive football since his injury, as he did not travel with Spain for the friendly against Peru and instead remained at the training base to continue following a personalized recovery program. For Barcelona, the risk of losing their starlet to a long-term injury outweighs any short-term gain for the national team’s opening fixture.

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