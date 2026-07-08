Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalić Steps Down After World Cup Exit
Zlatko Dalić is out as Croatia's coach after a spell that included leading the team to two consecutive top-three finishes at World Cups.
"I leave with a fulfilled heart, proud of my contribution to the greatest successes of Croatian soccer in history, and I wish my successor, the national team and Croatian soccer many new successes," Dalić said in a statement posted by the national soccer federation on Instagram on Wednesday.
The announcement came less than a week after Croatia lost 2-1 to Portugal in the round of 32 at the World Cup.
"I have always said that there is no greater honor than leading my national team, and that I cannot have a more important, more responsible, and more beautiful job than this," Dalić said.
"The support in recent days has prompted me to reconsider my decision to leave, but... it’s about time. As much as I still feel the ambition and desire to write new successes with Croatia, I feel that this is the right moment to conclude this incredible era."
The federation called Dalić's time at the helm an "unforgettable journey" and said his departure was a "proud farewell."
"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalić has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said on X. "Head coach, thank you for everything — the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch.
"The results speak of your coaching virtues. The respect you’ve earned from your players, staff, and opponents speaks volumes about the person you are."
Under Dalić, Croatia's so-called golden generation, which included star player Luka Modric, was runner-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third at the 2022 edition in Qatar. It was also runner-up at the 2023 Nations League.
The federation did not immediately announce a new coach.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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