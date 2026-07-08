FIFA Men's World Cup
Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalić Steps Down After World Cup Exit
FIFA Men's World Cup

Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalić Steps Down After World Cup Exit

Published Jul. 8, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET

Zlatko Dalić is out as Croatia's coach after a spell that included leading the team to two consecutive top-three finishes at World Cups.

"I leave with a fulfilled heart, proud of my contribution to the greatest successes of Croatian soccer in history, and I wish my successor, the national team and Croatian soccer many new successes," Dalić said in a statement posted by the national soccer federation on Instagram on Wednesday.

The announcement came less than a week after Croatia lost 2-1 to Portugal in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

"I have always said that there is no greater honor than leading my national team, and that I cannot have a more important, more responsible, and more beautiful job than this," Dalić said.

"The support in recent days has prompted me to reconsider my decision to leave, but... it’s about time. As much as I still feel the ambition and desire to write new successes with Croatia, I feel that this is the right moment to conclude this incredible era."

The federation called Dalić's time at the helm an "unforgettable journey" and said his departure was a "proud farewell."

"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalić has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said on X. "Head coach, thank you for everything — the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch.

"The results speak of your coaching virtues. The respect you’ve earned from your players, staff, and opponents speaks volumes about the person you are."

Under Dalić, Croatia's so-called golden generation, which included star player Luka Modric, was runner-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third at the 2022 edition in Qatar. It was also runner-up at the 2023 Nations League.

The federation did not immediately announce a new coach.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FIFA Denies Belgium Appeal On USA Star Folarin Balogun's Eligibility

FIFA Denies Belgium Appeal On USA Star Folarin Balogun's Eligibility

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch France vs. Morocco Watch France vs. MoroccoWatch Spain vs. Belgium Watch Spain vs. BelgiumWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch Norway vs. England Watch Norway vs. EnglandWatch Argentina vs. Switzerland Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes