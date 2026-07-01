Will Folarin Balogun Play vs. Belgium? USA Star's Status For Round Of 16

The U.S. men's national team was stunned on Wednesday when Folarin Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of its World Cup round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. USA won, 2-0, to advance to the round of 16 and will face Belgium.

The question now is: Will Balogun be available for the USA vs. Belgium on Monday at Seattle Stadium? Here is everything to know about Balogun's red card.

Will Balogun Be Available vs. Belgium?

Balogun's red card means that he will be suspended for the United States' round of 16 match against Belgium. Balogun is the United States' leading scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with three goals. He is the fifth American to score three goals at the World Cup, joining Landon Donovan, Bert Patenaude, Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride.

How Did Balogun Get His Red Card?

Balogun was competing for the ball with center back Tarik Muharemovic, and Balogun stepped on the Bosnian defender's ankle while he was falling toward the ground. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus was sent to the screen next to the field after a VAR review, and he deemed the action by Balogun to be worthy of a red card.

Balogun is the first player to score a goal and register a red card in a World Cup knockout match since Zinedine Zidane against Italy in the 2006 final.

Can USA Appeal The Red Card?

Even though Balogun's red card was given after VAR review, the United States men's national team can still appeal the red card to FIFA's disciplinary committee following the match with the hope of getting the red card wiped from Balogun's record. If the appeal is successful, Balogun will be available for the match against Belgium.