Uruguay World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Federico Valverde and Uruguay now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
What is Uruguay's Group and Who are the Opponents?
Uruguay will be in Group H. Its opponents will be:
- Cape Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Spain
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
What is Uruguay's World Cup Schedule?
Uruguay discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team's three group stage games will be as follows:
- June 15: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL (6 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL (6 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Uruguay vs. Spain — Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico (8 p.m. ET)
