U.S. star Gio Reyna heading to Premier League club on loan
U.S. star Gio Reyna heading to Premier League club on loan

Updated Jan. 31, 2024 9:21 a.m. ET

United States midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be headed to the Premier League in a bid to revive his career.

Reyna was reportedly traveling to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to undergo a medical examination ahead of a loan move from Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

Neither club has commented publicly on the potential deal.

The 21-year-old Reyna has started just one Bundesliga match this season, playing the first half at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29. He also has made 10 appearances as a substitute.

The last time Reyna played an entire Bundesliga game was in March 2022. He hasn't started two Bundesliga games in a row since August 2021.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sky this month that Reyna was coming out of "a difficult time" with injury setbacks and that, given the amount of competition for places, he'd understand if Reyna was "a bit dissatisfied" with that.

Reyna was limited to two substitute appearances at the 2022 World Cup, around which a feud developed between Reyna's family — he is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and American midfielder Danielle Egan — and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The spat led to Berhalter being replaced by interim coaches for much of last year.

Berhalter is back as the coach and Reyna played four matches with the U.S. in October and November.

Forest is in fifth-to-last place in the Premier League, two points and two places above the relegation zone.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

