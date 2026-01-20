Tottenham Player Ratings: Solanke Justifies Selection With Decisive Goal vs. Dortmund

Tottenham eased the pressure on under-fire head coach Thomas Frank with a 2-0 win at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. Spurs edged closer to qualification for the last 16 with a performance which showcased the energy and spirit they've been missing for most of the season.

Against the pre-match odds, Spurs went in front inside the opening quarter of an hour. Pedro Porro's corner was headed up to the far side of the 18-yard box by Serhou Guirassy, where Wilson Odobert was in acres of space. The Frenchman fluffed his volley, but retrieved the ball again to deliver a low cross for captain Cristian Romero to tap in.

Dortmund's night got worse soon after when, after a VAR check, Daniel Svensson was sent off for a high challenge with his studs on Odobert when trying to clear a loose ball.

Just before the break, Spurs added their second. Porro and Odobert again combined to create the opening, with the Frenchman putting in a low ball through the six-yard box for Dominic Solanke, making his first start of the season on return from long-term injury, to bundle over the line.

Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani went close to grabbing a third for Tottenham in the second half, but those misses mattered little as the hosts were able to comfortably see out an important win.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Guglielmo Vicario (6/10):

Had another nervy moment with the ball at his feet but cleared his lines before Dortmund could take advantage. Barely tested otherwise bar a save to deny Schlotterbeck in second-half stoppage time.

Pedro Porro (8/10):

An all-action night for the Spaniard. Teamed up well with Odobert down the right flank and continually gave Dortmund something to think about with his attacking tendencies. Ended the match as a central midfielder after Bergvall was taken off.

Kevin Danso (6/10):

Was probably expecting a busier evening, but even at 11-v-11 the Austrian had little on his plate to deal with.

Cristian Romero (8/10):

A second goal in as many games for the skipper, who has now scored a career-high five in all competitions this season.

Destiny Udogie (6/10):

Made his first start since December 2 but showed no signs of rustiness, willingly joining Spence in attacks down the left and later coming into midfield to create overloads.

Midfield

Archie Gray (6/10):

Held his own against Dortmund's physical midfielders, though sometimes was sloppy in possession.

Lucas Bergvall (6/10):

Looked far more comfortable deeper in midfield having played most of the season as a No.10 or winger. Picked up a knock and had to be subbed.

Xavi Simons (8/10):

Having struggled to make much of an impact in the Premier League so far in a Tottenham shirt, the mercurial Dutchman appeared far more at ease against familiar Bundesliga opposition, pulling the strings and pressing aggressively throughout.

Attack

Wilson Odobert (9/10):

Put in the sort of performance that makes you realize why exactly Spurs have persisted with signing such raw talent. Ran rings around Dortmund and provided the assists for both goals with delicious crosses.

Dominic Solanke (9/10):

A tremendous performance on his first start of the season, putting his injury hell behind him. Proved a useful presence up front and brought others into play, making him great value for his goal. Controversially put back into Spurs' Champions League squad for the popular Mathys Tel and justified his inclusion. Subbed for Kolo Muani to a standing ovation.

Djed Spence (7/10):

Tottenham's injury crisis left them with one eligible natural winger for this clash, and so Spence was pushed higher up the pitch to compensate. Like Odobert on the other side, he enjoyed running at a ragged Dortmund defence.

Subs & Manager

Jun'ai Byfield (6/10):

On for his debut as Spurs' youngest-ever Champions League player at 17 years and 45 days in place of the injured Bergvall. Slotted in at right-back and didn't look out of place.

Randal Kolo Muani (5/10):

Replaced Solanke after the England striker had taken his spot in the starting XI. Fluffed his lines when one-on-one with goalkeeper Kobel to the audible frustration of home fans.

Thomas Frank (8/10):

Boy, did the Spurs gaffer need a result and a performance here. Tottenham were rewarded for their first start with a goal and a slice of fortune which saw Dortmund reduced to 10 men. His gamble on selecting Solanke over Tel paid off, too.