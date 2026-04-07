2026 World Cup: Full USA, Mexico Odds Breakdown

The U.S. men's national team and Mexico enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as two of the three co-hosts, meaning both will look to capitalize on home-field advantage in what's to become the biggest sporting event in North America's history.

The World Cup will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first major international tournament since being appointed USA's coach in 2024.

After losing two high-profile friendlies to Portugal and Belgium by a combined score of 7-2 back in late March, USA showed signs of life in their most recent friendlies.

They beat Senegal 3-2, and kept it very close against Germany (2-1 loss), a team many believe is one of the best in the field this summer.

Meanwhile, Mexico will be managed by Javier Aguirre. He previously led Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, with the team reaching the Round of 16 in both instances.

As the USA and Mexico are expected to be two of the most popular teams in the tournament, a separate page with a full range of odds for both nations has been posted on sportsbooks, featuring to win the World Cup futures, group stage odds, top goalscorer markets and much more.

Let’s dive into those odds.

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The USA is currently +6000 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images).

USA World Cup Odds

To win the World Cup: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

To win Group D: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

To qualify from Group D: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Top goalscorer

Christian Pulisic: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Folarin Balogun: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Haji Wright: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Ricardo Pepi: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brenden Aaronson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Giovanni Reyna: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Timothy Weah: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Malik Tillman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Weston McKennie: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Other Props

To win all group games: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To score in every group game: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Top North American team: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Mexico is currently +6500 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images).

Mexico World Cup Odds

To win the World Cup: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

To win Group A: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14)

To qualify from Group A: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Top goalscorer

Raúl Jiménez: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Santiago Giménez: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Roberto Alvarado: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Julián Quiñones: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Alexis Vega: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Guillermo Martínez: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Armando González: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

César Huerta: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brian Gutiérrez: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Orbelín Pineda: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Luis Romo: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Érick Sánchez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Edson Álvarez: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Other Props

To win all group games: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

To score in every group game: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Top North American team: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)