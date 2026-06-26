One For The Record Books: USA Goal Sets Mark For Most At A World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has rewritten the record books at every turn, including Lionel Messi becoming the all-time scorer in the history of the tournament.

And now, we've seen the most goals scored at any edition of soccer's marquee event – thanks to USA's Auston Trusty.

Trusty's strike just two minutes into the first half against Türkiye on Thursday night was this tournament's 173rd goal, which surpassed the previous record of 172 goals set in 2022.

The United States fell 3-2 after conceding in the final minute, extending the tally to 177.

The tournament is still in the group stage and has now reached the record with only 60 matches played with 44 left to play. By comparison, the 2022 World Cup needed all 64 matches to produce 172 goals, highlighting the explosive attacking play on display this year.

The milestone is even more notable given it came during the first expanded World Cup, which grew from 32 to 48 teams. Even so, teams are averaging 2.88 goals per match as attacks continue to outpace defenses.

For comparison, France’s Kylian Mbappé led the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, while Messi has five through group play. With Argentina still in the mix and the tournament’s scoring pace on track to exceed 200 goals, he could push into double digits if the run continues.

Trusty’s goal came in a loss, but it still became part of a record-setting World Cup that shows no signs of slowing down.