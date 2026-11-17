The group stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League is complete. We can now flip the page to the quarterfinals for League A, as well as the promotion/relegation playoffs. Here's what you need to know.
What Is The UEFA Nations League?
The UEFA Nations League was created to provide more competitive matches for European national teams outside of major tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championships. Those tournaments are held every four years (the next Euros is in 2028 and the next World Cup is in 2030), so the Nations League rounds out the calendar.
The Nations League format is similar to what we see at the club level across Europe, where teams can be promoted or relegated to higher tiers of competition.
UEFA's 55 eligible teams (Russia remains suspended from international competition) are divided into four leagues. There are 16 teams in groups of four teams for Leagues A, B, and C, with six teams in two groups of three in League D. League A is the highest group and features the historically elite teams such as England, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.
Nations League
League phase standings
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1France6411106+413
2Belgium6402127+512
3Italy63121210+210
4Türkiye6006415−110
Quarterfinals
Relegated to League B
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Italy0–2Belgium
Fri, Sept. 25Türkiye0–1France
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Belgium0–1France
Mon, Sept. 28Türkiye1–4Italy
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Belgium3–0Türkiye
Fri, Oct. 2France1–1Italy
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5France4–1Belgium
Mon, Oct. 5Italy3–1Türkiye
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Türkiye1–2Belgium
Thu, Nov. 12Italy3–1France
Matchday 6
Sun, Nov. 15Belgium4–1Italy
Sun, Nov. 15France2–1Türkiye
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Germany6321113+811
2Netherlands63211410+411
3Greece6321610−411
4Serbia6006412−80
Quarterfinals
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Netherlands1–1Germany
Thu, Sept. 24Serbia1–2Greece
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Serbia1–2Netherlands
Sun, Sept. 27Germany0–1Greece
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Germany2–0Serbia
Thu, Oct. 1Greece2–2Netherlands
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Greece0–0Germany
Sun, Oct. 4Netherlands2–1Serbia
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Netherlands7–0Greece
Fri, Nov. 13Serbia1–3Germany
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Germany5–0Netherlands
Mon, Nov. 16Greece1–0Serbia
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1England6501196+1315
2Spain6501168+815
3Croatia6204717−106
4Czechia6006314−110
Quarterfinals
Promotion/relegation play-off
Relegated to League B
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26Czechia1–2Croatia
Sat, Sept. 26England2–3Spain
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29Czechia0–2England
Tue, Sept. 29Spain4–1Croatia
Matchday 3
Sat, Oct. 3Croatia0–7England
Sat, Oct. 3Spain3–1Czechia
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6Croatia1–2Spain
Tue, Oct. 6England3–0Czechia
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Czechia0–2Spain
Thu, Nov. 12England2–1Croatia
Matchday 6
Sun, Nov. 15Croatia2–1Czechia
Sun, Nov. 15Spain2–3England
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Portugal65011310+315
2Norway63031211+19
3Denmark63031311+29
4Wales6105511−63
Quarterfinals
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Norway3–2Denmark
Thu, Sept. 24Portugal1–0Wales
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Denmark2–0Wales
Sun, Sept. 27Norway1–2Portugal
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Denmark2–4Portugal
Thu, Oct. 1Wales2–1Norway
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Portugal2–1Norway
Sun, Oct. 4Wales0–1Denmark
Matchday 5
Sat, Nov. 14Norway3–1Wales
Sat, Nov. 14Portugal1–4Denmark
Matchday 6
Tue, Nov. 17Denmark2–3Norway
Tue, Nov. 17Wales2–3Portugal
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Switzerland6510151+1416
2Slovenia632183+511
3Scotland6213510−57
4N. Macedonia6006115−140
Promoted to League A
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26Slovenia0–0Scotland
Sat, Sept. 26N. Macedonia0–3Switzerland
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29Scotland0–3Switzerland
Tue, Sept. 29Slovenia2–0N. Macedonia
Matchday 3
Sat, Oct. 3N. Macedonia0–2Scotland
Sat, Oct. 3Switzerland2–1Slovenia
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6Scotland1–2Slovenia
Tue, Oct. 6Switzerland3–0N. Macedonia
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Scotland2–1N. Macedonia
Fri, Nov. 13Slovenia0–0Switzerland
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16N. Macedonia0–3Slovenia
Mon, Nov. 16Switzerland4–0Scotland
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1N. Ireland633061+512
2Hungary632163+311
3Ukraine621336−37
4Georgia602405−52
Promoted to League A
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Georgia0–1N. Ireland
Fri, Sept. 25Hungary0–1Ukraine
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Georgia0–0Ukraine
Mon, Sept. 28N. Ireland0–0Hungary
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Hungary1–0Georgia
Fri, Oct. 2Ukraine0–3N. Ireland
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5N. Ireland0–0Georgia
Mon, Oct. 5Ukraine1–2Hungary
Matchday 5
Sat, Nov. 14Georgia0–2Hungary
Sat, Nov. 14N. Ireland1–0Ukraine
Matchday 6
Tue, Nov. 17Hungary1–1N. Ireland
Tue, Nov. 17Ukraine1–0Georgia
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Austria6330116+512
2Rep. of Ireland622295+48
3Kosovo613237−46
4Israel604238−54
Promoted to League A
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Austria3–1Israel
Thu, Sept. 24Kosovo1–0Rep. of Ireland
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Austria3–1Kosovo
Sun, Sept. 27Israel0–3Rep. of Ireland
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Israel0–0Kosovo
Thu, Oct. 1Rep. of Ireland2–2Austria
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Kosovo1–1Austria
Sun, Oct. 4Rep. of Ireland1–1Israel
Matchday 5
Sat, Nov. 14Kosovo0–0Israel
Sat, Nov. 14Austria1–0Rep. of Ireland
Matchday 6
Tue, Nov. 17Israel1–1Austria
Tue, Nov. 17Rep. of Ireland3–0Kosovo
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Sweden6420116+514
2Bosnia-Herz.6321107+311
3Poland612397+25
4Romania6105616−103
Promoted to League A
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Poland0–0Bosnia-Herz.
Fri, Sept. 25Sweden2–1Romania
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Romania2–4Bosnia-Herz.
Mon, Sept. 28Sweden3–1Poland
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Bosnia-Herz.1–1Sweden
Fri, Oct. 2Poland6–0Romania
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5Bosnia-Herz.1–0Poland
Mon, Oct. 5Romania0–1Sweden
Matchday 5
Sat, Nov. 14Romania2–1Poland
Sat, Nov. 14Sweden3–2Bosnia-Herz.
Matchday 6
Tue, Nov. 17Bosnia-Herz.2–1Romania
Tue, Nov. 17Poland1–1Sweden
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Albania6501123+915
2Belarus631274+310
3Finland6312166+1010
4San Marino6006325−220
Promoted to League B
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26San Marino0–7Finland
Sat, Sept. 26Albania2–0Belarus
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29Finland0–0Belarus
Tue, Sept. 29San Marino0–3Albania
Matchday 3
Sat, Oct. 3Finland2–1Albania
Sat, Oct. 3Belarus4–0San Marino
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6Albania2–1San Marino
Tue, Oct. 6Belarus1–0Finland
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Albania2–0Finland
Thu, Nov. 12San Marino0–2Belarus
Matchday 6
Sun, Nov. 15Belarus0–2Albania
Sun, Nov. 15Finland7–2San Marino
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Montenegro6510136+716
2Cyprus622278−18
3Armenia613256−16
4Latvia602438−52
Promoted to League B
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Fri, Sept. 25Armenia2–0Latvia
Fri, Sept. 25Montenegro2–1Cyprus
Matchday 2
Mon, Sept. 28Armenia2–3Montenegro
Mon, Sept. 28Latvia0–0Cyprus
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Cyprus2–0Armenia
Fri, Oct. 2Latvia1–2Montenegro
Matchday 4
Mon, Oct. 5Cyprus2–1Latvia
Mon, Oct. 5Montenegro0–0Armenia
Matchday 5
Thu, Nov. 12Armenia1–1Cyprus
Thu, Nov. 12Montenegro2–1Latvia
Matchday 6
Sun, Nov. 15Cyprus1–4Montenegro
Sun, Nov. 15Latvia0–0Armenia
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Slovakia6330136+712
2Faroe Islands615087+18
3Moldova6213510−57
4Kazakhstan6033811−33
Promoted to League B
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26Faroe Islands1–1Kazakhstan
Sat, Sept. 26Slovakia2–0Moldova
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29Moldova1–1Faroe Islands
Tue, Sept. 29Slovakia2–1Kazakhstan
Matchday 3
Fri, Oct. 2Kazakhstan1–2Moldova
Fri, Oct. 2Faroe Islands1–1Slovakia
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6Kazakhstan2–2Faroe Islands
Tue, Oct. 6Moldova0–4Slovakia
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Moldova2–1Kazakhstan
Fri, Nov. 13Slovakia2–2Faroe Islands
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Faroe Islands1–0Moldova
Mon, Nov. 16Kazakhstan2–2Slovakia
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Iceland6420151+1414
2Estonia633052+312
3Bulgaria6114412−84
4Luxembourg6105211−93
Promoted to League B
Promotion/relegation play-off
Matchday 1
Sat, Sept. 26Bulgaria1–2Luxembourg
Sat, Sept. 26Iceland1–1Estonia
Matchday 2
Tue, Sept. 29Bulgaria0–0Estonia
Tue, Sept. 29Luxembourg0–3Iceland
Matchday 3
Sat, Oct. 3Estonia1–0Luxembourg
Sat, Oct. 3Iceland3–0Bulgaria
Matchday 4
Tue, Oct. 6Estonia0–0Iceland
Tue, Oct. 6Luxembourg0–2Bulgaria
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Bulgaria0–5Iceland
Fri, Nov. 13Luxembourg0–1Estonia
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Estonia2–1Bulgaria
Mon, Nov. 16Iceland3–0Luxembourg
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Malta422053+28
2Andorra41123304
3Gibraltar403124−23
All League D teams are promoted to League C for the 2028-29 edition.
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Andorra1–2Malta
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Gibraltar0–0Andorra
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Malta1–1Gibraltar
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Malta1–0Andorra
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Andorra2–0Gibraltar
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Gibraltar1–1Malta
#TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Azerbaijan422031+28
2Lithuania421153+27
3Liechtenstein401315−41
All League D teams are promoted to League C for the 2028-29 edition.
Matchday 1
Thu, Sept. 24Liechtenstein0–2Lithuania
Matchday 2
Sun, Sept. 27Lithuania1–1Azerbaijan
Matchday 3
Thu, Oct. 1Azerbaijan0–0Liechtenstein
Matchday 4
Sun, Oct. 4Azerbaijan1–0Lithuania
Matchday 5
Fri, Nov. 13Liechtenstein0–1Azerbaijan
Matchday 6
Mon, Nov. 16Lithuania2–1Liechtenstein
When Is The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals?
In League A, the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held across two legs on March 25 and 30, 2027. The four winners of those catchups advance to the semifinals. The losers remain in League A for the 2028-29 edition.
When Are The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Semifinals And Final?
The four winners then contest the semifinals on June 9, 2027, with the final on June 13, 2027. The host nation for those games has yet to be determined.
Nations League
Who's through
FranceA1 winner
BelgiumA1 runner-up
GermanyA2 winner
NetherlandsA2 runner-up
EnglandA3 winner
SpainA3 runner-up
PortugalA4 winner
NorwayA4 runner-up
From League A
From League B
CroatiaA3 third place
SloveniaB1 runner-up
DenmarkA4 third place
HungaryB2 runner-up
SerbiaA2 fourth place
Rep. of IrelandB3 runner-up
WalesA4 fourth place
Bosnia-Herz.B4 runner-up
From League B
From League C
N. MacedoniaB1 fourth place
BelarusC1 runner-up
GeorgiaB2 fourth place
CyprusC2 runner-up
IsraelB3 fourth place
Faroe IslandsC3 runner-up
RomaniaB4 fourth place
EstoniaC4 runner-up
Who Was Promoted Or Relegated In The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?
Promotion: The four group winners in League B automatically get promoted to League A for the 2028-29 edition. Similarly, the four group winners of League C move up to League B. All six teams in League D will automatically join League C due to upcoming format changes for the 2028-29 edition.
Relegation: The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League A will be automatically relegated to League B. The other teams in those leagues will head to the promotion/relegation playoffs in March 2027.
These will involve the four runners-up from League B against the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A. The winners will play in League A in 2028-29, with the defeated teams going in League B.
The four bottom-placed teams in League B will play the four runners-up from League C. The winners remain or join League B, while the defeated are slotted into League C. There will be no Group D in 2028-29.
Does The Nations League Affect Qualifying Euro 2028?
Yes, because Nations League rankings will determine seeding for the 2028 Euro draw. That tournament will feature 24 teams and will be hosted in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Sixteen of those teams will book spots through Euro 2028 qualifying, while the other eight will be determined by a playoff. Any defending Nations League group winner that didn't book a direct Euro 2028 spot will get a playoff spot. So it helps to do well in the Nations League.
Who Has Previously Won The UEFA Nations League?
Portugal has won twice (2019, 2025) while France (2023) and Spain (2021) have one title each. Spain has two runner-up finishes (2021, 2025) with the Netherlands (2019) and Croatia (2023) each with a second-place finish.
Who Are The UEFA Nations League All-Time Goalscorers?
Norway superstar striker Erling Haaland reigns supreme as the tournament's top goalscorer, with the likes of England's Harry Kane, France's Kylian Mbappé and Portugal's recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo also on the table.
Nations League
All-time top scorers
#PlayerGoals
1Erling HaalandNorway25
2Viktor GyökeresSweden16
T-3Aleksandar MitrovićSerbia15
T-3Cristiano RonaldoPortugal15
T-5Harry KaneEngland14
T-5Romelu LukakuBelgium14
T-5Vedat MuriqiKosovo14
T-8Kylian MbappéFrance10
T-8Danel SinaniLuxembourg10
T-10Edin DžekoBosnia-Herz.9
T-10Christian EriksenDenmark9
T-10Orri ÓskarssonIceland9
T-10Mikel OyarzabalSpain9
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