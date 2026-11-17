The group stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League is complete. We can now flip the page to the quarterfinals for League A, as well as the promotion/relegation playoffs. Here's what you need to know.

What Is The UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League was created to provide more competitive matches for European national teams outside of major tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championships. Those tournaments are held every four years (the next Euros is in 2028 and the next World Cup is in 2030), so the Nations League rounds out the calendar.

The Nations League format is similar to what we see at the club level across Europe, where teams can be promoted or relegated to higher tiers of competition.

UEFA's 55 eligible teams (Russia remains suspended from international competition) are divided into four leagues. There are 16 teams in groups of four teams for Leagues A, B, and C, with six teams in two groups of three in League D. League A is the highest group and features the historically elite teams such as England, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Nations League League phase standings League A League B League C League D Group A1 Group A2 Group A3 Group A4 # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 2 Belgium 6 4 0 2 12 7 +5 12 3 Italy 6 3 1 2 12 10 +2 10 4 Türkiye 6 0 0 6 4 15 −11 0 Quarterfinals Relegated to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Italy 0–2 Belgium Fri, Sept. 25 Türkiye 0–1 France Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Belgium 0–1 France Mon, Sept. 28 Türkiye 1–4 Italy Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Belgium 3–0 Türkiye Fri, Oct. 2 France 1–1 Italy Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 France 4–1 Belgium Mon, Oct. 5 Italy 3–1 Türkiye Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Türkiye 1–2 Belgium Thu, Nov. 12 Italy 3–1 France Matchday 6 Sun, Nov. 15 Belgium 4–1 Italy Sun, Nov. 15 France 2–1 Türkiye # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 6 3 2 1 11 3 +8 11 2 Netherlands 6 3 2 1 14 10 +4 11 3 Greece 6 3 2 1 6 10 −4 11 4 Serbia 6 0 0 6 4 12 −8 0 Quarterfinals Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Netherlands 1–1 Germany Thu, Sept. 24 Serbia 1–2 Greece Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Serbia 1–2 Netherlands Sun, Sept. 27 Germany 0–1 Greece Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Germany 2–0 Serbia Thu, Oct. 1 Greece 2–2 Netherlands Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Greece 0–0 Germany Sun, Oct. 4 Netherlands 2–1 Serbia Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Netherlands 7–0 Greece Fri, Nov. 13 Serbia 1–3 Germany Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Germany 5–0 Netherlands Mon, Nov. 16 Greece 1–0 Serbia # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 England 6 5 0 1 19 6 +13 15 2 Spain 6 5 0 1 16 8 +8 15 3 Croatia 6 2 0 4 7 17 −10 6 4 Czechia 6 0 0 6 3 14 −11 0 Quarterfinals Promotion/relegation play-off Relegated to League B See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 Czechia 1–2 Croatia Sat, Sept. 26 England 2–3 Spain Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 Czechia 0–2 England Tue, Sept. 29 Spain 4–1 Croatia Matchday 3 Sat, Oct. 3 Croatia 0–7 England Sat, Oct. 3 Spain 3–1 Czechia Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 Croatia 1–2 Spain Tue, Oct. 6 England 3–0 Czechia Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Czechia 0–2 Spain Thu, Nov. 12 England 2–1 Croatia Matchday 6 Sun, Nov. 15 Croatia 2–1 Czechia Sun, Nov. 15 Spain 2–3 England # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Portugal 6 5 0 1 13 10 +3 15 2 Norway 6 3 0 3 12 11 +1 9 3 Denmark 6 3 0 3 13 11 +2 9 4 Wales 6 1 0 5 5 11 −6 3 Quarterfinals Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Norway 3–2 Denmark Thu, Sept. 24 Portugal 1–0 Wales Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Denmark 2–0 Wales Sun, Sept. 27 Norway 1–2 Portugal Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Denmark 2–4 Portugal Thu, Oct. 1 Wales 2–1 Norway Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Portugal 2–1 Norway Sun, Oct. 4 Wales 0–1 Denmark Matchday 5 Sat, Nov. 14 Norway 3–1 Wales Sat, Nov. 14 Portugal 1–4 Denmark Matchday 6 Tue, Nov. 17 Denmark 2–3 Norway Tue, Nov. 17 Wales 2–3 Portugal Group B1 Group B2 Group B3 Group B4 # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Switzerland 6 5 1 0 15 1 +14 16 2 Slovenia 6 3 2 1 8 3 +5 11 3 Scotland 6 2 1 3 5 10 −5 7 4 N. Macedonia 6 0 0 6 1 15 −14 0 Promoted to League A Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 Slovenia 0–0 Scotland Sat, Sept. 26 N. Macedonia 0–3 Switzerland Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 Scotland 0–3 Switzerland Tue, Sept. 29 Slovenia 2–0 N. Macedonia Matchday 3 Sat, Oct. 3 N. Macedonia 0–2 Scotland Sat, Oct. 3 Switzerland 2–1 Slovenia Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 Scotland 1–2 Slovenia Tue, Oct. 6 Switzerland 3–0 N. Macedonia Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Scotland 2–1 N. Macedonia Fri, Nov. 13 Slovenia 0–0 Switzerland Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 N. Macedonia 0–3 Slovenia Mon, Nov. 16 Switzerland 4–0 Scotland # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 N. Ireland 6 3 3 0 6 1 +5 12 2 Hungary 6 3 2 1 6 3 +3 11 3 Ukraine 6 2 1 3 3 6 −3 7 4 Georgia 6 0 2 4 0 5 −5 2 Promoted to League A Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Georgia 0–1 N. Ireland Fri, Sept. 25 Hungary 0–1 Ukraine Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Georgia 0–0 Ukraine Mon, Sept. 28 N. Ireland 0–0 Hungary Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Hungary 1–0 Georgia Fri, Oct. 2 Ukraine 0–3 N. Ireland Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 N. Ireland 0–0 Georgia Mon, Oct. 5 Ukraine 1–2 Hungary Matchday 5 Sat, Nov. 14 Georgia 0–2 Hungary Sat, Nov. 14 N. Ireland 1–0 Ukraine Matchday 6 Tue, Nov. 17 Hungary 1–1 N. Ireland Tue, Nov. 17 Ukraine 1–0 Georgia # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Austria 6 3 3 0 11 6 +5 12 2 Rep. of Ireland 6 2 2 2 9 5 +4 8 3 Kosovo 6 1 3 2 3 7 −4 6 4 Israel 6 0 4 2 3 8 −5 4 Promoted to League A Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Austria 3–1 Israel Thu, Sept. 24 Kosovo 1–0 Rep. of Ireland Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Austria 3–1 Kosovo Sun, Sept. 27 Israel 0–3 Rep. of Ireland Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Israel 0–0 Kosovo Thu, Oct. 1 Rep. of Ireland 2–2 Austria Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Kosovo 1–1 Austria Sun, Oct. 4 Rep. of Ireland 1–1 Israel Matchday 5 Sat, Nov. 14 Kosovo 0–0 Israel Sat, Nov. 14 Austria 1–0 Rep. of Ireland Matchday 6 Tue, Nov. 17 Israel 1–1 Austria Tue, Nov. 17 Rep. of Ireland 3–0 Kosovo # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Sweden 6 4 2 0 11 6 +5 14 2 Bosnia-Herz. 6 3 2 1 10 7 +3 11 3 Poland 6 1 2 3 9 7 +2 5 4 Romania 6 1 0 5 6 16 −10 3 Promoted to League A Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Poland 0–0 Bosnia-Herz. Fri, Sept. 25 Sweden 2–1 Romania Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Romania 2–4 Bosnia-Herz. Mon, Sept. 28 Sweden 3–1 Poland Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Bosnia-Herz. 1–1 Sweden Fri, Oct. 2 Poland 6–0 Romania Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 Bosnia-Herz. 1–0 Poland Mon, Oct. 5 Romania 0–1 Sweden Matchday 5 Sat, Nov. 14 Romania 2–1 Poland Sat, Nov. 14 Sweden 3–2 Bosnia-Herz. Matchday 6 Tue, Nov. 17 Bosnia-Herz. 2–1 Romania Tue, Nov. 17 Poland 1–1 Sweden Group C1 Group C2 Group C3 Group C4 # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Albania 6 5 0 1 12 3 +9 15 2 Belarus 6 3 1 2 7 4 +3 10 3 Finland 6 3 1 2 16 6 +10 10 4 San Marino 6 0 0 6 3 25 −22 0 Promoted to League B Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 San Marino 0–7 Finland Sat, Sept. 26 Albania 2–0 Belarus Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 Finland 0–0 Belarus Tue, Sept. 29 San Marino 0–3 Albania Matchday 3 Sat, Oct. 3 Finland 2–1 Albania Sat, Oct. 3 Belarus 4–0 San Marino Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 Albania 2–1 San Marino Tue, Oct. 6 Belarus 1–0 Finland Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Albania 2–0 Finland Thu, Nov. 12 San Marino 0–2 Belarus Matchday 6 Sun, Nov. 15 Belarus 0–2 Albania Sun, Nov. 15 Finland 7–2 San Marino # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Montenegro 6 5 1 0 13 6 +7 16 2 Cyprus 6 2 2 2 7 8 −1 8 3 Armenia 6 1 3 2 5 6 −1 6 4 Latvia 6 0 2 4 3 8 −5 2 Promoted to League B Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Fri, Sept. 25 Armenia 2–0 Latvia Fri, Sept. 25 Montenegro 2–1 Cyprus Matchday 2 Mon, Sept. 28 Armenia 2–3 Montenegro Mon, Sept. 28 Latvia 0–0 Cyprus Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Cyprus 2–0 Armenia Fri, Oct. 2 Latvia 1–2 Montenegro Matchday 4 Mon, Oct. 5 Cyprus 2–1 Latvia Mon, Oct. 5 Montenegro 0–0 Armenia Matchday 5 Thu, Nov. 12 Armenia 1–1 Cyprus Thu, Nov. 12 Montenegro 2–1 Latvia Matchday 6 Sun, Nov. 15 Cyprus 1–4 Montenegro Sun, Nov. 15 Latvia 0–0 Armenia # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Slovakia 6 3 3 0 13 6 +7 12 2 Faroe Islands 6 1 5 0 8 7 +1 8 3 Moldova 6 2 1 3 5 10 −5 7 4 Kazakhstan 6 0 3 3 8 11 −3 3 Promoted to League B Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 Faroe Islands 1–1 Kazakhstan Sat, Sept. 26 Slovakia 2–0 Moldova Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 Moldova 1–1 Faroe Islands Tue, Sept. 29 Slovakia 2–1 Kazakhstan Matchday 3 Fri, Oct. 2 Kazakhstan 1–2 Moldova Fri, Oct. 2 Faroe Islands 1–1 Slovakia Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 Kazakhstan 2–2 Faroe Islands Tue, Oct. 6 Moldova 0–4 Slovakia Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Moldova 2–1 Kazakhstan Fri, Nov. 13 Slovakia 2–2 Faroe Islands Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Faroe Islands 1–0 Moldova Mon, Nov. 16 Kazakhstan 2–2 Slovakia # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iceland 6 4 2 0 15 1 +14 14 2 Estonia 6 3 3 0 5 2 +3 12 3 Bulgaria 6 1 1 4 4 12 −8 4 4 Luxembourg 6 1 0 5 2 11 −9 3 Promoted to League B Promotion/relegation play-off See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Sat, Sept. 26 Bulgaria 1–2 Luxembourg Sat, Sept. 26 Iceland 1–1 Estonia Matchday 2 Tue, Sept. 29 Bulgaria 0–0 Estonia Tue, Sept. 29 Luxembourg 0–3 Iceland Matchday 3 Sat, Oct. 3 Estonia 1–0 Luxembourg Sat, Oct. 3 Iceland 3–0 Bulgaria Matchday 4 Tue, Oct. 6 Estonia 0–0 Iceland Tue, Oct. 6 Luxembourg 0–2 Bulgaria Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Bulgaria 0–5 Iceland Fri, Nov. 13 Luxembourg 0–1 Estonia Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Estonia 2–1 Bulgaria Mon, Nov. 16 Iceland 3–0 Luxembourg Group D1 Group D2 # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Malta 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8 2 Andorra 4 1 1 2 3 3 0 4 3 Gibraltar 4 0 3 1 2 4 −2 3 All League D teams are promoted to League C for the 2028-29 edition. See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Andorra 1–2 Malta Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Gibraltar 0–0 Andorra Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Malta 1–1 Gibraltar Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Malta 1–0 Andorra Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Andorra 2–0 Gibraltar Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Gibraltar 1–1 Malta # Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Azerbaijan 4 2 2 0 3 1 +2 8 2 Lithuania 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2 7 3 Liechtenstein 4 0 1 3 1 5 −4 1 All League D teams are promoted to League C for the 2028-29 edition. See all results Hide all results ▼ Matchday 1 Thu, Sept. 24 Liechtenstein 0–2 Lithuania Matchday 2 Sun, Sept. 27 Lithuania 1–1 Azerbaijan Matchday 3 Thu, Oct. 1 Azerbaijan 0–0 Liechtenstein Matchday 4 Sun, Oct. 4 Azerbaijan 1–0 Lithuania Matchday 5 Fri, Nov. 13 Liechtenstein 0–1 Azerbaijan Matchday 6 Mon, Nov. 16 Lithuania 2–1 Liechtenstein

When Is The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals?

In League A, the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held across two legs on March 25 and 30, 2027. The four winners of those catchups advance to the semifinals. The losers remain in League A for the 2028-29 edition.

When Are The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Semifinals And Final?

The four winners then contest the semifinals on June 9, 2027, with the final on June 13, 2027. The host nation for those games has yet to be determined.

Nations League Who's through Quarterfinals A/B play-offs B/C play-offs France A1 winner Belgium A1 runner-up Germany A2 winner Netherlands A2 runner-up England A3 winner Spain A3 runner-up Portugal A4 winner Norway A4 runner-up From League A From League B Croatia A3 third place Slovenia B1 runner-up Denmark A4 third place Hungary B2 runner-up Serbia A2 fourth place Rep. of Ireland B3 runner-up Wales A4 fourth place Bosnia-Herz. B4 runner-up From League B From League C N. Macedonia B1 fourth place Belarus C1 runner-up Georgia B2 fourth place Cyprus C2 runner-up Israel B3 fourth place Faroe Islands C3 runner-up Romania B4 fourth place Estonia C4 runner-up

Who Was Promoted Or Relegated In The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Promotion: The four group winners in League B automatically get promoted to League A for the 2028-29 edition. Similarly, the four group winners of League C move up to League B. All six teams in League D will automatically join League C due to upcoming format changes for the 2028-29 edition.

Relegation: The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League A will be automatically relegated to League B. The other teams in those leagues will head to the promotion/relegation playoffs in March 2027.

These will involve the four runners-up from League B against the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A. The winners will play in League A in 2028-29, with the defeated teams going in League B.

The four bottom-placed teams in League B will play the four runners-up from League C. The winners remain or join League B, while the defeated are slotted into League C. There will be no Group D in 2028-29.

Does The Nations League Affect Qualifying Euro 2028?

Yes, because Nations League rankings will determine seeding for the 2028 Euro draw. That tournament will feature 24 teams and will be hosted in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Sixteen of those teams will book spots through Euro 2028 qualifying, while the other eight will be determined by a playoff. Any defending Nations League group winner that didn't book a direct Euro 2028 spot will get a playoff spot. So it helps to do well in the Nations League.

Who Has Previously Won The UEFA Nations League?

Portugal has won twice (2019, 2025) while France (2023) and Spain (2021) have one title each. Spain has two runner-up finishes (2021, 2025) with the Netherlands (2019) and Croatia (2023) each with a second-place finish.

Who Are The UEFA Nations League All-Time Goalscorers?

Norway superstar striker Erling Haaland reigns supreme as the tournament's top goalscorer, with the likes of England's Harry Kane, France's Kylian Mbappé and Portugal's recently retired Cristiano Ronaldo also on the table.