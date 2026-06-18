FIFA Men's World Cup
Tyler Adams Not Worried About Yellow Card Accumulation In USA vs. Australia
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tyler Adams Not Worried About Yellow Card Accumulation In USA vs. Australia

Updated Jun. 18, 2026 2:08 p.m. ET

Tensions are expected to be high in the United States' second World Cup group stage match against Australia on Friday at Seattle Stadium. Not only do the Australians feel disrespected due to comments made by the American media, but these two teams got into it in their last meeting in October.

That might lead one to believe that U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams will play it safe with the threat of a one-game suspension looming, but Adams doesn't plan on dialing it back at all.

"Anyone that knows me knows my style of play doesn’t change," Adams told the "First Things First" crew on Thursday. "For me, it’s going to be a combative game. If you see the friendly that we played, it was a physical game, but that’s what we expect."

Tyler Adams was awarded a yellow card for a late challenge on Paraguayan midfielder Maurício in the 59th minute of the match. (Photo by Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Adams picked up a yellow card in the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay to open its World Cup campaign. If Adams is shown another yellow card against Australia, he will be suspended for the United States' final group stage match against Türkiye, who are viewed as the Americans' toughest group stage opponent.

"It’s going to be a completely different game than the first one, but we need to go out and complete and have each other’s backs, and that’s what ultimately brings us together," Adams said.

What Adams is actually hoping to avoid is two yellow cards in the same match, which results in an automatic red card. Adams has never received a red card at the club or international level, but the U.S. has been on the wrong end of an ejection, most recently against Panama at Copa América 2024 group stage. 

"At that point, it really impacts it, because tactically, to leave your team at a disadvantage for however many minutes you leave them when you pick up a red card, it becomes a lot more difficult, and I don’t think my teammates would be thanking me for how much they have to run if they’re down a man," Adams said.

"I’ll try to stay on the field the best I can."

The United States and Australia will kick off on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and the FOX Sports app.

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