FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Turkiye vs. USA
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Türkiye vs. United States: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Jun. 23, 2026 3:30 p.m. ET

Türkiye and the USMNT meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

Türkiye lost to Australia 0-2 in their opener and lost to Paraguay 0-1 in their second match, conceding three goals across the two matches without scoring. USA beat Paraguay 4-1 in their opener and beat Australia 2-0 in their second match, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice in the tournament opener. 

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Türkiye vs. USA

Will Christian Pulisic Play?

Christian Pulisic, who played the first half of the opener before leaving with a calf injury and missed the second match, returned to training with his teammates ahead of this match.

Group Standings

Türkiye vs. USA Odds

Learn more about Türkiye vs. United States and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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