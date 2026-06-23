How to Watch Türkiye vs. United States: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Türkiye and the USMNT meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.
Türkiye lost to Australia 0-2 in their opener and lost to Paraguay 0-1 in their second match, conceding three goals across the two matches without scoring. USA beat Paraguay 4-1 in their opener and beat Australia 2-0 in their second match, with Folarin Balogun scoring twice in the tournament opener.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Türkiye vs. USA
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Will Christian Pulisic Play?
Christian Pulisic, who played the first half of the opener before leaving with a calf injury and missed the second match, returned to training with his teammates ahead of this match.
Group Standings
Türkiye vs. USA Odds
Learn more about Türkiye vs. United States and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match