How to Watch Tunisia vs. Netherlands: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Tunisia and Netherlands meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium.

Tunisia lost to Sweden 1-5 in their opener and lost to Japan 0-4 in their second match, with Omar Rekik scoring the team's lone goal in the tournament so far. Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan in their opener and beat Sweden 5-1 in their second match, with Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville each scoring twice across the two matches.

What's At Stake

The Netherlands will be looking to secure the top spot in Group F when it takes on Tunisia on Thursday at Kansas City Stadium. The Netherlands enters the game with four points and are flying high after a terrific 5-1 win over Sweden on Saturday. On the other hand, Tunisia is in complete disarray and has already been eliminated.

The Netherlands enters this game even on points and even on goal differential with Japan at the top of the group. Given that Japan and the Netherlands drew in their matchup, first place could come down to goal differential if both teams win their finals.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tunisia vs. Netherlands

When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

LIVE Reaction to the Netherlands Rout of Sweden and Germany’s Comeback Victory Live State of the Union! Lalas & Mosse on Euro giants, Curaçao's draw, and Pochettino's USA.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Odds

Learn more about Tunisia vs. Netherlands and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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