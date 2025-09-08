FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia Qualifies for 2026 World Cup for Third Straight Tournament Appearance
Updated Sep. 8, 2025 12:25 p.m. ET

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane sent Tunisia to the World Cup with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time that secured a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Monday in qualifying.

Romdhane was teed up by fellow substitute Firas Chaouat to slot home the late winner and spark wild celebrations for the visitors on the track behind the goal.

Tunisia needed a win to secure a spot at next year's tournament in North America with two games to spare. It tops Group H with 22 points from eight games, 10 points ahead of second-place Namibia, which has a game in hand. Tunisia has yet to concede a goal in qualifying.

It is the seventh time that Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup, and third in a row. It went out in the group stage in 2018 and 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

