Tunisia Qualifies for 2026 World Cup for Third Straight Tournament Appearance
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane sent Tunisia to the World Cup with a goal in the fourth minute of injury time that secured a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Monday in qualifying.
Romdhane was teed up by fellow substitute Firas Chaouat to slot home the late winner and spark wild celebrations for the visitors on the track behind the goal.
Tunisia needed a win to secure a spot at next year's tournament in North America with two games to spare. It tops Group H with 22 points from eight games, 10 points ahead of second-place Namibia, which has a game in hand. Tunisia has yet to concede a goal in qualifying.
It is the seventh time that Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup, and third in a row. It went out in the group stage in 2018 and 2022.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
U.S. In Search of Silver Linings After Sloppy Loss: 'We need to be sharper'
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
U.S. In Search of Silver Linings After Sloppy Loss: 'We need to be sharper'
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team
-
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Germany vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?