Tottenham's Cristian Romero Out For Rest Of Season As Spurs Battle Relegation

Tottenham have suffered a devastating setback in their fight against relegation with news that captain Cristian Romero will miss the rest of the Premier League campaign.

The Argentine international sustained a serious knee injury during Sunday's narrow defeat at Sunderland, leaving new manager Roberto De Zerbi without his most influential defensive figure.

Collision leads to heartbreak for Spurs captain

The 27-year-old center back was forced off midway through the second half at the Stadium of Light following an incident in the penalty area. Romero appeared to be nudged in the back by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey and subsequently collided with his own goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky.

The force of the impact left the defender in significant distress, and he was eventually replaced by Kevin Danso.

Initial medical assessments have confirmed a partial tear of his medial cruciate ligament, according to BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel.

Further tests are scheduled to take place in the coming days to determine the full extent of the structural damage, but ESPN and Mokbel report that the current timeframe suggested by internal sources indicates a layoff of between five and eight weeks.

This schedule effectively ends his domestic season as Spurs look to navigate a treacherous run-in.

World Cup hopes still alive for Romero

While the news is a hammer blow for Tottenham's survival hopes, there is a silver lining for the player on the international stage.

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in just under two months across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the projected recovery period should allow Romero to regain fitness in time for Argentina's title defense.

The defender remains a cornerstone of Lionel Scaloni's back line and will be desperate to lead the Albiceleste this summer.

The injury marks a difficult period for the defender, who has struggled with physical setbacks recently. It is his second major scare in a short timeframe, following a concussion-related substitution during a high-stakes Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last month.

For Spurs, the absence of their leader comes at the worst possible moment as they sit 18th in the table.

De Zerbi faces defensive crisis amid rough start

The dawn of the De Zerbi era at Tottenham could hardly have gone worse, as a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light was overshadowed by the season-ending injury to their talismanic defender.

The north London club’s struggles continued as they failed to find a breakthrough, eventually succumbing to a deflected goal that leaves them mired in the relegation zone.

Spurs had hoped for a "new manager bounce" under the former Brighton boss, but the afternoon turned sour during the second half.

The result marks a bleak start for the new regime, with the club now sitting 18th in the Premier League table and facing the very real prospect of a battle for survival without their most influential defensive presence.

Spurs stuck in relegation battle

The loss of Romero comes at the worst possible time for a club in freefall.

Tottenham are now two points adrift of safety and face a daunting run-in. Without their captain, De Zerbi must find a way to solidify a back line that has looked fragile throughout a disappointing campaign.

The tactical shift expected under the Italian manager will now have to be implemented without his best individual defender.

Next up for Spurs is a crucial home fixture against Brighton, a match that already feels like a "must-win" if they are to climb out of the bottom three.

The absence of Romero’s leadership and physical presence will be a significant handicap, leaving the likes of Kevin Danso and Micky van de Ven with the massive responsibility of keeping the club in the top flight.