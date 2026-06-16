Mbappé Is MVP But Thierry Henry Explains Who Is France's 'Most Important Player'

A record that once seemed untouchable now belongs to Kylian Mbappé. The French captain scored twice in a 3-1 win over Senegal to become France’s all-time leading scorer, sending Les Bleus into their next World Cup match full of confidence and momentum.

Even FOX Sports analyst and France legend Thierry Henry couldn’t hold back his admiration for Mbappé on the broadcast after the win over Senegal. But while Henry views Mbappé as France's most valuable player, he believes Michael Olise is the team's most important player.

"Kylian answered the call and I was very confident," Henry said. "I said I will back him to answer the call and he did. He will always be our MVP. Michael Olise is starting to be our MIP, the most important player.

Olise pulled the strings in France's FIFA World Cup-opening win over Senegal. He finished the match with 76 touches, four chances created and an assist on one of Mbappé's goals across 90 minutes.

"I like the way he plays and I think the game changed in the second half when he went in the 10 position," Henry said. "I know it created that goal on the right [to Kylian Mbappé]. But when he played in the middle, what he did was he stop Senegal playing."

Henry not only praised Olise's versatility but also highlighted his vision and awareness on the pitch as the qualities that made the biggest difference.

"He was always stopping the midfielder from getting the ball. ... He sees everything. ... He has an impact on games that I cannot explain to you," Henry said. "If you make one mistake of not being aware of what he's going to do, he will punish you with a pass. The impact he had in the second half made the team tick."

(Photo by Paulo H. Dias/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

France has no shortage of star power, but Olise’s ability to control the tempo and connect every phase of play gives the team a different dimension. If his performance against Senegal is any indication, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s most influential players.

"In that connection that we need from midfield defense to him…that’s the guy we’ve been missing for a long time in France," Henry said. "That little number 10, I think that is his position."