How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Switzerland and Canada meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.
Switzerland drew 1-1 with Qatar in their opener and beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second match, with Johan Manzambi scoring twice across the two matches. Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener and beat Qatar 6-0 in their second match, with Jonathan David scoring three times in the tournament so far.
Group B Scenarios
Both Switzerland and Canada have already clinched advancement, making this a straight battle for first place. The group winner earns the more favorable Round of 32 draw, so there is plenty to play for despite both sides being through.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada
- When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Switzerland vs. Canada Odds
Learn more about Switzerland vs. Canada and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match
-
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Pulisic Not Available For USA's World Cup Match vs. Australia
World Cup Roundup: Host Nations Mexico And Canada Enjoy Home Cooking
USA, Brazil, Scotland Headline Big World Cup Slate: What To Know For Match Day 9
-
4 Takeaways From Mexico's Group-Clinching Win Over South Korea
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 9
6 Reasons The USA Looks Stronger At The 2026 World Cup
-
USA vs. Australia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Brazil, More
'The City Is Ready': Seattle Set To Roar For USA's Crucial World Cup Match