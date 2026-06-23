How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Switzerland and Canada meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland drew 1-1 with Qatar in their opener and beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second match, with Johan Manzambi scoring twice across the two matches. Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener and beat Qatar 6-0 in their second match, with Jonathan David scoring three times in the tournament so far.

Group B Scenarios

Both Switzerland and Canada have already clinched advancement, making this a straight battle for first place. The group winner earns the more favorable Round of 32 draw, so there is plenty to play for despite both sides being through.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada

When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Group Standings

Switzerland vs. Canada Odds

Learn more about Switzerland vs. Canada and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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