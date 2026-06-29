FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Switzerland vs Algeria
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jul. 2, 2026 8:45 a.m. ET

Switzerland and Algeria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland topped Group B with a 2-1-0 record, drawing 1-1 with Qatar in their opener, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second match and defeating Canada 2-1 in their finale to finish on seven points. Johan Manzambi scored three times in the group stage to lead the Swiss.

Algeria advanced from Group J on four points, losing to Argentina 0-3 in their opener, beating Jordan 2-1 in their second match and drawing 3-3 with Austria in a dramatic group stage finale. Riyad Mahrez has found the net twice in the tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria

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Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds

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