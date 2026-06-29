How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Switzerland and Algeria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.
Switzerland topped Group B with a 2-1-0 record, drawing 1-1 with Qatar in their opener, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second match and defeating Canada 2-1 in their finale to finish on seven points. Johan Manzambi scored three times in the group stage to lead the Swiss.
Algeria advanced from Group J on four points, losing to Argentina 0-3 in their opener, beating Jordan 2-1 in their second match and drawing 3-3 with Austria in a dramatic group stage finale. Riyad Mahrez has found the net twice in the tournament.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria
- When: Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds
Learn more about Switzerland vs. Algeria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
Get Ready For Mbappé, Haaland, Mexico In High-Stakes Round Of 32 Action
2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
Unstoppable Mbappé: 4 Takeaways From France's Calm And Comfortable Win vs. Sweden
-
Haaland Delivers! 4 Takeaways From Norway's Milestone Win vs. Ivory Coast
Scouting USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: What To Expect From World Cup Matchup
Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador
-
Will Christian Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest On USA Star's Status
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
World Cup Roundup: Paraguay Shocks Germany; Brazil Survives With Late Winner
-
Get Ready For Mbappé, Haaland, Mexico In High-Stakes Round Of 32 Action
2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
Unstoppable Mbappé: 4 Takeaways From France's Calm And Comfortable Win vs. Sweden
-
Haaland Delivers! 4 Takeaways From Norway's Milestone Win vs. Ivory Coast
Scouting USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: What To Expect From World Cup Matchup
Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador
-
Will Christian Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest On USA Star's Status
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
World Cup Roundup: Paraguay Shocks Germany; Brazil Survives With Late Winner