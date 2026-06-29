How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Switzerland and Algeria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland topped Group B with a 2-1-0 record, drawing 1-1 with Qatar in their opener, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in their second match and defeating Canada 2-1 in their finale to finish on seven points. Johan Manzambi scored three times in the group stage to lead the Swiss.

Algeria advanced from Group J on four points, losing to Argentina 0-3 in their opener, beating Jordan 2-1 in their second match and drawing 3-3 with Austria in a dramatic group stage finale. Riyad Mahrez has found the net twice in the tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria

When: Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds

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