4 Takeaways From Switzerland's Round of 32 Win Over Algeria

Switzerland advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over Algeria on Thursday night in Vancouver.

Switzerland scored in the 10th minute on a great effort from budding star Johan Manzambi to set up Breel Embolo. Then early in the second half, Dan Ndoye scored on a play that began with a sloppy Algerian turnover.

For Switzerland, it was a dominant performance over an Algerian team coached by Vladimir Petkovic, who previously led Switzerland in a successful run from 2014-2021.

1. A Star Is Born In Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi, 20, is easily one of the top young players in this tournament, along with Lamine Yamal, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Yan Diomande, and Gilberto Mora. Manzambi had the best play of the game in the 10th minute when he began a run in the middle of the field, and he cut through Algeria’s defense into the box before assisting Breel Embolo for a tap in.

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Manzambi made huge strides in his game this past season with SC Freiburg, and he was named the UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season for his performances in that tournament. In recent days, Manzambi has been heavily linked to a potential move to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

But this World Cup has seen him take his game to another level. With this assist, he now has three goals and two assists in the tournament. This is even more impressive given that he did not even start Switzerland’s first two games.

Fans of the Swiss team and fans of the Bundesliga have been well aware of Manzambi’s talent, but he is shining on a global spotlight and make him a player to watch bloom in the coming years.

2. Algeria Did Not Respond To Adversity

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Algeria began this game on the front foot and the more dangerous of the two teams. But then, Switzerland scored against the run of play on a great individual effort in the 10th minute.

Following that goal, Algeria was a completely different team for the worse. As Switzerland became more confident, Algeria players lost their purpose and were much slower in their decision-making. Not only was Algeria struggling to create dangerous opportunities, its players were also making costly mistakes. In the opening minutes of the second half, Switzerland found its second goal to put the game out of reach. On that play. Algeria made an ugly turnover in its own third which eventually resulted in a goal by Dan Ndoye.

Algeria did not make good use of its breaks. Immediately after the first half hydration break, Switzerland became more dominant. After halftime, Switzerland found a quick goal and were easily able to control the game for the entire second half. Algeria never looked like it was close to regaining control.

3. The Swiss Have Improved Every Game

Switzerland’s opening game at this World Cup went very poorly for Murat Yakin’s team. In that game against Qatar, Switzerland was only able to score on a first half penalty converted by Embolo. But Switzerland could not find a second despite having a huge edge in possession. Then at the end, Qatar equalized, and the Swiss looked unprepared for the tournament.

Since then, Switzerland has looked significantly better with each passing game. First it was a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then it was a 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada in Vancouver. Now it is a comfortable win over Algeria in the round of 32.

Switzerland has been on the rise for years. The team performed brilliantly in World Cup qualifying, winning UEFA’s Group B without losing a game. In a group that also contained Kosovo, Slovenia, and Sweden, the Swiss scored 14 goals and conceded just twice while winning four games and drawing twice.

Switzerland has been a team steadily on the rise under Yakin, and now it looks like it is peaking at the right time. What makes this team so dangerous is that its success is due not just to individual talent, but also to a disciplined system and structure where the players have a great understanding of their roles.

This is a team that no one will want to face in a knockout setting.

4. Xhaka’s In Peak Form

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While much of the focus on this game will be on Embolo and Manzambi, one of the most important storylines for Switzerland was just how well Granit Xhaka played over all 90 minutes.

The Swiss captain. who is now at Sunderland but was best known for his time as Arsenal’s captain, was a dominant presence in the midfield where he looked as good as ever. He completed 61/70 of his passes, won 7/10 of his ground duels, won 3/4 of his aerials, and drew an impressive five fouls as Algeria tried to become more physical when frustration set in.

In these knockout games, games are often won and lost in the midfield and there were questions whether Xhaka at age 33 could still be the leader this team needs to go on a far run. But his performance in this game was reminiscent of his best years at Arsenal. If he can keep that up, Switzerland is in good shape to compete with elite national teams in the midfield.