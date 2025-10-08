Sweden vs. Switzerland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Sweden and Switzerland face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Sweden vs Switzerland and odds.

How to watch Sweden vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Sweden vs. Switzerland Odds

As of October 10, Sweden is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Sweden

9/8: at Kosovo (Loss, 2–0)

9/5: at Slovenia (Draw, 2–2)

6/10: vs Algeria (Win, 4–3)

6/6: at Hungary (Win, 2–0)

3/25: vs N. Ireland (Win, 5–1)

Switzerland