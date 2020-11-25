FIFA Men's World Cup Sports World Reacts To Maradona's Death 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to multiple reports.

Maradona's lawyer confirmed on Wednesday that the cause of death was a heart attack.

The Argentine Football Association also confirmed the news Wednesday morning on Twitter.

"The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas reacted to the news of Maradona's death.

“Sinner, saint, hero, villain, beauty, beast, god, devil – he was all of these, but he was always a legend. He demanded our attention and he deserved it. He was an artist, along with all the pathos, pain and contradiction that often seems to accompany greatness. The mere mention of his name brings awe, reverence and debate."

Added Lalas:

"Ultimately, for a kid from the American suburbs, he was my first soccer star and he was unlike anything I had ever seen. You never forget your first.”

Maradona is heralded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and his crowning achievement came when he led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup Title.

Maradona's "Goal of the Century" is arguably the most famous goal in soccer history.

In December of the year 2000, Maradona and Brazilian legend Pele were co-recipients of the FIFA Player of the Century award.

The social media world quickly reacted to Maradona's death, including the President of Argentina.

"You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Fellow Argentinian superstar Leo Messi – endlessly compared to Maradona throughout his career – reacted on Instagram to the news.

Cristiano Ronaldo also bid farewell to Maradona on Twitter.

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

This is a developing story.

