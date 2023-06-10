UEFA Champions League
Spain's Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years at AC Milan
Spain's Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years at AC Milan

Published Jun. 10, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET

Spain forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The 23-year-old Díaz spent three seasons on loan at Milan. He helped the Italian team win a Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semifinals this season.

Díaz joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2019, but barely played in his single season in Spain’s capital.

He will rejoin a squad that won the Spain’s Copa del Rey last season but needs to replace the loss of Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon D'Or winner who left to join the Saudi Pro League.

Díaz is the third signing Madrid has made this month, following a deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham and the decision to buy back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

