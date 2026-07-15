Spain vs. Argentina Odds: Spain Favored In World Cup Final

Argentina was five minutes from elimination. Eight minutes later, the defending champions were headed to another World Cup final.

England led 1-0 in the 85th minute of Wednesday’s semifinal before Enzo Fernández equalized, and Lautaro Martínez completed another remarkable comeback in stoppage time. The 2-1 victory sends Argentina to its second consecutive World Cup title match.

Waiting there is Spain, which defeated France 2-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal. Spain enters the final unbeaten in 37 matches (28 wins and nine draws) since a 1-0 loss to Colombia in March 2024. That matches Italy’s 2018-21 run for the longest unbeaten streak in men’s international soccer.

Let's dive into the full updated odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 15.

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Spain vs. Argentina Odds

TO ADVANCE

Spain: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Argentina: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

MONEYLINE

Spain: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Argentina: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Argentina Does It Again: Can anyone hold the champs down? It appears not. As noted, La Albiceleste won in comeback fashion yet again, this time over England. Argentina has qualified for a seventh World Cup final, tying Brazil for second-most all-time (Germany has eight). In addition, the quest is alive for Lionel Messi & Co. to become the third repeat World Cup winner and first team to win four straight major titles. And fathom this: Messi hasn't scored in the past two games, but instead, has three assists, including assisting both goals in the Argentina win over England.

Spain Triumphs: Ever since 2026 FIFA World Cup odds were released back in 2022, only two teams have been the favorite: Spain and France. Now, only one remains, with Spain knocking off France and advancing to its second-ever World Cup final. It appears, at least after Tuesday, that La Roja has Les Bleus' number to a degree. Spain is the team that has beaten France the most times over the last 20 years — eight times in 11 matches. Spain is 19-7-13 (W-D-L) all-time against France (all competitions), outscoring Les Bleus 73-44 in those matches. In addition, the two nations are now 4-4 against each in single-elimination matches (World Cup/European Championship/UEFA Nations League), but Spain has won four of the last five such matches. Lastly, with the defeat, France's streak of World Cup title berths came to an end, after it made the final in both 2018 (win) and 2022 (loss).