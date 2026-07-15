Spain vs. Argentina Combined XI: Messi, Yamal Lead World Cup Final Team

The 2026 FIFA World Cup between Spain and Argentina might not feature the depth of star power that a France and England final would have, but make no mistake: the quality is there with the two finalists, as the two semifinal losers learned.

That quality starts at the very top with Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, two superstars separated by 20 years, but it doesn't end there. Here is our combined XI for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper

Spain has shown incredible defensive stability throughout this World Cup, and its goalkeeper Unai Simón has played a major role in that, conceding only one goal as Spain’s No. 1.

But despite Simón conceding fewer goals than Emiliano Martínez, Martínez gets the nod because of his pedigree and big-game moments. He has been critical in Argentina winning two Copa Américas and a World Cup, coming up huge in key moments and in multiple penalty shootouts.

Vedict: Emiliano Martínez

Right Back

Pedro Porro has really broken onto the scene at this tournament. He came into the World Cup off a relatively inconsistent season for Tottenham, which had a poor season as a club, but Porro has played incredibly well for Spain.

He has been defensively solid while also being a presence in attack. Because of that, he gets the nod over the more experienced Nahuel Molina.

Verdict: Pedro Porro

Right Center Back

Cristian Romero gets the nod over Pau Cubarsí because of his importance in Argentina’s back line and the way he has come up big in crucial moments.

Romero got on the end of the header that was deflected in by a Cape Verde player for the winner in the Round of 32, and he also played a huge role in Argentina’s run to the final.

Cubarsí has been marvelous in his first major international tournament, but Romero’s experience, edge and know-how get him over the line.

Verdict: Cristian Romero

Left Center Back

Aymeric Laporte has been a pivotal player at the back, anchoring a back line that has conceded only one goal in this tournament. He has provided experience next to the inexperienced Pau Cubarsí, and his ball-playing ability out of the back has been essential for Spain.

His ability to play in a high line while Spain squeezes opponents as a unit has made him a valuable piece. He gets the nod over Lisandro Martínez, who scored an important goal against Cape Verde in extra time earlier in the tournament.

Verdict Aymeric Laporte

Left Back

Marc Cucurella came into this tournament as one of the best left backs in the world and has continued to show it.

With his high energy going up and down the left flank, Cucurella provides defensive stability while also being an important presence in possession. His link-up play with Álex Baena on Spain’s left side has been key to how Spain controls games.

Tagliafico has been solid and brings experience, but Cucurella gets the clear nod.

Verdict: Marc Cucurella

Left Central Midfielder

Rodri has been playing his best football at this World Cup for the first time since tearing his ACL early in the 2024-25 season, following his Ballon d’Or campaign where he won the Premier League with Manchester City and the Euros with Spain.

He has absolutely bossed the midfield, showing his composure, ability to dictate tempo and elite footballing brain.

Paredes was introduced by Lionel Scaloni to provide more control in midfield for Argentina as the tournament unfolded, but Rodri gets the nod as one of the best players in the world.

Verdict: Rodri

Right Central Midfielder

Fabián Ruiz was introduced by Luis de la Fuente as a starter against Belgium in the quarterfinals, and Spain has not looked back. He has provided more dynamism in midfield with his ability to carry the ball forward, while his work rate next to Rodri to close down spaces has been great.

Enzo Fernández just gets the slight nod. He has not been at his absolute best this tournament while playing in a deeper role, but his pedigree and importance to Argentina still give him the very slight edge over Fabián.

Verdict: Enzo Fernández

Attacking Midfielder

Dani Olmo continues to be a pivotal part of this Spain team, occupying the central attacking midfield position.

His intricate play, ability to make late runs and presence around the edge of the box have been critical for Spain. He is not the most natural, silky No. 10, but his unique qualities and overall connectivity with Mikel Oyarzabal make him essential to this side.

Mac Allister is made of the right stuff. He has the capacity to make runs into the box and be a goal threat, he is willing to do the dirty work in midfield, and he can carry the ball forward. But Olmo gets the slight nod.

Verdict: Dani Olmo

Left Winger

Lionel Messi just continues to show why he is the greatest player in the history of football.

He has scored eight goals in this tournament and had two assists in Argentina’s late comeback victory against England, taking over that game just like he took over Argentina’s late comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16.

Messi looks like he is 39 turning on 29.

Baena is unfortunate to be compared to Messi because of the left-sided role. He has had a solid tournament for Spain, providing the ability to keep possession, free roam and pick up different pockets. But Messi gets the clear nod.

Verdict: Lionel Messi

Striker

Mikel Oyarzabal has had a marvelous tournament for Spain, scoring five goals, including the pivotal penalty to take the lead over France in the semifinals.

He has been efficient and ruthless as a finisher while playing as an untraditional No. 9. He may not play like a classic striker, but he has been incredible in that role for Spain.

Julián Álvarez has not had his best tournament compared to his contributions in 2022 for Argentina, but he still scored a magical goal to win the game for Argentina in the quarterfinals against Switzerland late in extra time.

Oyarzabal gets the nod.

Verdict: Mikel Oyarzabal

Right Winger

Because of the imbalance between Spain’s shape and Argentina playing with four midfielders, Rodrigo De Paul gets compared to Lamine Yamal.

Yamal is one of the best young players we have ever seen and just turned 19 a day before Spain’s semifinal victory over France. He came into this World Cup nursing a hamstring injury he suffered near the end of the club season with Barcelona, but he has steadily grown into this tournament.

He has scored only one goal, but his impact goes beyond the stats. His ability to create fear every time he gets on the ball makes him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.

Yamal gets the nod and will be the second-best player in the World Cup final behind Messi.

Verdict: Lamine Yamal

Final Combined XI For Spain And Argentina

GK: Emiliano Martínez

RB: Pedro Porro

CB: Aymeric Laporte

CB: Cristian Romero

LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Rodri

CM: Enzo Fernández

CAM: Dani Olmo

LW: Lionel Messi

ST: Mikel Oyarzabal

RW: Lamine Yamal