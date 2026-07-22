FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain's Fabian Ruiz, Gavi Get Their Weight In Tomatoes After World Cup Win
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain's Fabian Ruiz, Gavi Get Their Weight In Tomatoes After World Cup Win

Updated Jul. 22, 2026 1:44 p.m. ET

Getting showered with tomatoes after a performance is usually a bad thing. But in Spain, it's a sign of ultimate respect for two players in its World Cup-winning squad. 

Fabián Ruiz and Gavi were presented with their weight in tomatoes by their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca in the Andalusia region, located in the south of Spain. 

The two players joined former Spain great Jesus Navas (part of the 2010 World Cup squad) at the town's city hall as part of the ongoing revelry to celebrate La Roja's victory over Argentina in the final on Sunday. 

Photo by Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Andalusia is known for its agriculture and production of tomatoes. As such, Paris Saint-Germain's Ruiz received at 84 kilograms (185 pounds) of tomatoes, while Barcelona's Gavi was awarded 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

In addition, both players were given banners adorned with Tomatito, the mascot of the World Cup tournament that was hosted by the country in 1982. Spain will return to co-hosting duties alongside Portugal and Morocco in 2030, which will also see opening matches in three South American countries (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) as part of the tournament's centenary. 

This is the second major title (and thus second haul of tomatoes) for Ruiz after winning the 2024 European Championship with Spain. It's the first such honor for Gavi. 

Spain’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇪🇸

Spain’s Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇪🇸
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