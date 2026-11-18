England’s win over world and European champion Spain this week did not move the teams’ positions in the new men's FIFA rankings published Wednesday.

Spain retains the top spot, despite its 43-game unbeaten run ending, with a clear lead over No. 2 Argentina, the World Cup beaten finalist, with France still No. 3. England stays fourth despite the 3-2 in in Madrid. Those teams were the four World Cup semifinalists.

Morocco’s back-to-back wins over Niger to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations lifted the 2030 World Cup co-host up two places to No. 5, its best in the 34-year history of the rankings.

Portugal and Brazil each fell one place to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Portugal and Spain also will co-host the next World Cup with Morocco. Argentina is set to stage one game as will Paraguay and Uruguay, the inaugural 1930 World Cup host, to mark the centenary in South America.

Belgium and the Netherlands stayed at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Colombia rose one place into the top 10, replacing Mexico which fell three to No. 13.

The United States stayed No. 16 with back-to-back wins over Haiti in the last games with coach Mauricio Pochettino before he joined Manchester United. The U.S. and Mexico will next play against each other in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on March 25 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Japan is the top Asian team at No. 17.

Reporting by the Associated Press.