FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is Spain's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is Spain's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 5:04 p.m. ET

This is the Spain that World Cup have expected to show up to the tournament. It took a couple weeks, but La Roja were looking strong in their round of 32 victory over Austria on Thursday. Spain finished with a clean sheet and a 3-0 win to advance in the tournament.

Now, what's next for Spain at the World Cup? Here is a look at which team La Roja will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final. 

Who Could Spain Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32 on Thursday in Los Angeles, La Roja will take on the winner of Portugal-Croatia — the match immediately following Spain's win — in the round of 16.

Spain and the Portugal-Croatia winner will play in the round of 16 at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Spain Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Spain advances past the round of 16, it has two potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: the USA or Belgium, which play each other in Seattle on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX and FOX One).

The USA topped Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday, while Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback win against Senegal to advance to the round of 32.

Who Could Spain Play In The Semifinals?

There are four possible opponents for Spain in the semifinals: France, Paraguay, Morocco and Canada. Following the round of 16, the winner of France-Paraguay will play the winner or Morocco-Canada in the quarterfinals. And the winner of that match could face Spain, should it advance.  

If Spain reaches the semifinals, the match will be in Dallas on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Spain vs Austria Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Spain vs Austria Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Portugal vs. Croatia Watch Portugal vs. CroatiaWatch Spain vs. Austria Watch Spain vs. AustriaWatch Switzerland vs. Algeria Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes