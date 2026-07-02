Who Is Spain's Next World Cup Opponent?

This is the Spain that World Cup have expected to show up to the tournament. It took a couple weeks, but La Roja were looking strong in their round of 32 victory over Austria on Thursday. Spain finished with a clean sheet and a 3-0 win to advance in the tournament.

Now, what's next for Spain at the World Cup? Here is a look at which team La Roja will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final.

Who Could Spain Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Spain's 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32 on Thursday in Los Angeles, La Roja will take on the winner of Portugal-Croatia — the match immediately following Spain's win — in the round of 16.

Spain and the Portugal-Croatia winner will play in the round of 16 at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Spain Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Spain advances past the round of 16, it has two potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: the USA or Belgium, which play each other in Seattle on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX and FOX One).

The USA topped Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday, while Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback win against Senegal to advance to the round of 32.

Who Could Spain Play In The Semifinals?

There are four possible opponents for Spain in the semifinals: France, Paraguay, Morocco and Canada. Following the round of 16, the winner of France-Paraguay will play the winner or Morocco-Canada in the quarterfinals. And the winner of that match could face Spain, should it advance.

If Spain reaches the semifinals, the match will be in Dallas on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.