South Africa Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With 3-0 Win Over Rwanda
South Africa became the latest African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 Tuesday to top its qualifying group, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games.
It will be South Africa's first appearance at a World Cup since it qualified automatically as the host in 2010.
South Africa’s victory meant Nigeria finished second in the group and will have to qualify through a playoff.
Nigeria beat Benin 4-0 at home after a hat trick from star striker Victor Osimhen. Benin had led the group before the last round.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
