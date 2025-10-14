FIFA Men's World Cup
South Africa Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With 3-0 Win Over Rwanda
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Africa Secures 2026 World Cup Spot With 3-0 Win Over Rwanda

Updated Oct. 14, 2025 2:41 p.m. ET

South Africa became the latest African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 Tuesday to top its qualifying group, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games.

It will be South Africa's first appearance at a World Cup since it qualified automatically as the host in 2010.

South Africa’s victory meant Nigeria finished second in the group and will have to qualify through a playoff.

Nigeria beat Benin 4-0 at home after a hat trick from star striker Victor Osimhen. Benin had led the group before the last round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

