English Premier League Soccer unites in support for Liverpool after car plows into team's celebration Published May. 26, 2025 8:12 p.m. ET

Soccer clubs, players and the sport's governing bodies expressed sympathy and support to Liverpool on Monday after a man plowed a car into a crowd of the team's fans who were celebrating its Premier League title success in the city center.

Twenty-seven people — including four children — were taken to the hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries, emergency services said. Another 20 people were treated at the scene.

Soccer united behind Liverpool, the most decorated men’s soccer team in England and a world-famous brand, in an outpouring of messages on social media — including from the club's biggest rivals.

There were similar sentiments from Everton, Liverpool's neighbor on Merseyside, which said: "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city."

The Premier League expressed its shock at the "appalling events" that took place at the end of the team's trophy parade that was attended by hundreds of thousands of scarf-and-flag-waving Liverpool fans.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident," the league said.

On behalf of the sport's world governing body, FIFA President Gianni Infantino offered thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

"Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident," he said in a post.

For all its trophies — including a record-tying 20 English top-flight titles and six European Cups — and success, Liverpool is also a club synonymous with tragedy and distress after being involved in deadly stadium disasters at Heysel and Hillsborough in the 1980s.

Liverpool's club anthem — "You’ll Never Walk Alone" — was referenced by Kenny Dalglish, its former player and manager, in a post on social media.

"Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today," Dalglish wrote. "Our anthem," he added, "has never felt more appropriate, You'll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you."

Jamie Carragher, another former player and now a leading TV commentator, posted online.

A 53-year-old white British man has been arrested. He was believed to be the only one involved in the incident, and it was not being investigated as an act of terrorism, police said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

