Soccer
Real Madrid Contact Manchester City To Deny Rodri Transfer Reports
Soccer

Real Madrid Contact Manchester City To Deny Rodri Transfer Reports

Updated Jul. 23, 2026 2:15 p.m. ET

Real Madrid have reportedly contacted Manchester City to deny making an approach for Rodri following sensational reports of a pre-transfer agreement. The Spanish giants are fuming over claims that a deal has been struck for the World Cup Golden Ball winner, insisting that his style does not align with Jose Mourinho's current tactical setup.

Real Madrid Refute Agreement

Real have contacted City officials directly to reject claims of an agreed deal for Rodri, according to Spanish outlet AS. Senior figures at Los Blancos are reportedly furious over reports suggesting personal terms have been settled with the Spain international. Officials at Valdebebas insist that narratives linking the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu are completely unfounded and far removed from reality.

Tactical Model Hinders Pursuit

The Spanish club's stance stems from a clear mismatch between Rodri's style and Mourinho's tactical vision. According to AS, Mourinho is instilling a more direct approach that moves away from the possession-heavy, short-passing football in which the Spanish midfielder thrives. Moreover, repeated claims linking the player to the Bernabeu without any actual contact left the board frustrated, ultimately prompting their call to City to clear the air.

City Explore Market Options

While certain members of the Bernabeu hierarchy admire Rodri following his dominant World Cup campaign with Spain, those voices remain a minority. On the other hand, AS reports that Rodri desires a return to La Liga to join Real, though he has maintained utmost respect for City in public statements. However, with the midfielder rejecting a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract, City are prepared to listen to offers around €60m (£51m/$68.5m).

Midfielder Faces Uncertainty Ahead

Rodri's future is uncertain as City transitions into a new era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola's departure. The midfielder is also set to miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign after undergoing back surgery. With the Citizens keen to avoid losing him for free next summer, any interested clubs, including Real, will have to factor his fitness recovery into their transfer strategy.

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