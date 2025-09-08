FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Serbia vs. England: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:16 a.m. ET
Serbia hosts England in a World Cup Qualifier in Belgrade. Here’s everything you need to know about Serbia vs England.
How to watch Serbia vs. England
- Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadium Rajko Mitic, Belgrade, SRB
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Serbia: +330
- Draw: +240
- England: -110
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Serbia
- 9/6: at Latvia — W 1–0
- 6/10: vs. Andorra — W 3–0
- 6/7: at Albania — D 0–0
- 3/23: vs. Austria — W 2–0
- 3/20: at Austria — D 1–1
England
- 9/6: vs. Andorra — W 2–0
- 6/10: vs. Senegal — L 1–3
- 6/7: at Andorra — W 1–0
- 3/24: vs. Latvia — W 3–0
- 3/21: vs. Albania — W 2–0
