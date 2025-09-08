FIFA Men's World Cup Serbia vs. England: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Serbia hosts England in a World Cup Qualifier in Belgrade. Here’s everything you need to know about Serbia vs England.

How to watch Serbia vs. England

Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadium Rajko Mitic, Belgrade, SRB

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Serbia: +330

Draw: +240

England: -110

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Serbia

9/6: at Latvia — W 1–0

6/10: vs. Andorra — W 3–0

6/7: at Albania — D 0–0

3/23: vs. Austria — W 2–0

3/20: at Austria — D 1–1

England

9/6: vs. Andorra — W 2–0

6/10: vs. Senegal — L 1–3

6/7: at Andorra — W 1–0

3/24: vs. Latvia — W 3–0

3/21: vs. Albania — W 2–0

