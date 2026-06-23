FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live
Published Jun. 26, 2026 4:41 a.m. ET
Senegal and Iraq meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.
Senegal lost to France 1-3 in their opener, with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring for the side. They dropped their second match to Norway, 3-2. Iraq lost to Norway 1-4 in their opener and fell to France 0-3 in their second match, with Aymen Hussein scoring Iraq's lone goal across the two matches.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Senegal's Édouard Mendy makes incredible save vs Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Senegal vs. Iraq Odds
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