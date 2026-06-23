How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq: TV Channel, Live Stream, Live

Senegal and Iraq meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Senegal lost to France 1-3 in their opener, with Ibrahim Mbaye scoring for the side. They dropped their second match to Norway, 3-2. Iraq lost to Norway 1-4 in their opener and fell to France 0-3 in their second match, with Aymen Hussein scoring Iraq's lone goal across the two matches.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Senegal vs. Iraq

Group Standings

Senegal's Édouard Mendy makes incredible save vs Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Senegal's Édouard Mendy made an incredible save against Norway.

Senegal vs. Iraq Odds

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