Sebastian Berhalter Discusses Relationship With Father Gregg: 'He's My Best Friend'

In 2022, Sebastian Berhalter went to the World Cup, but not as a player. Instead, he went to support his father, Gregg, who was coaching the United States men's national team in Qatar.

This time around, it's Sebastian that will be going to the World Cup with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the U.S. men's national team. Ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12, Sebastian discussed his relationship with his father and the role he played in his career.

"He’s my dad, but he’s also, I think, my best friend," Berhalter said on "First Things First."

Sebastian said that his conversations with his father are not just about seeking approval or asking whether he is making the right decisions. Instead, he described their relationship as natural and supportive, with conversations that extend beyond soccer.

"To have someone like that in your corner is special," Berhalter said. "Not a lot of people get to have that, so I’m fortunate."

Berhalter also acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with being the son of a former national team coach. He has always been aware that any opportunity connected to his father would come with outside questions about favoritism.

"If I ever did have a chance, I would have to work two times as hard as anyone else," Berhalter said.

Sebastian added that those doubts have followed him since his academy days, when people would say he was only there because of his father. Rather than running from that criticism, he said he has learned to use it as motivation.

For Berhalter, playing for his father at the national team level would have been an incredible moment, but his focus now is on taking care of his own career and continuing to prove himself on the field.

"It’s important to show that we can do it and just for the fans, to give them something to believe in, something to fight for," Berhalter said.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).