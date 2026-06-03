United States
Sebastian Berhalter Discusses Relationship With Father Gregg: 'He's My Best Friend'
United States

Sebastian Berhalter Discusses Relationship With Father Gregg: 'He's My Best Friend'

Updated Jun. 3, 2026 7:58 p.m. ET

In 2022, Sebastian Berhalter went to the World Cup, but not as a player. Instead, he went to support his father, Gregg, who was coaching the United States men's national team in Qatar.

This time around, it's Sebastian that will be going to the World Cup with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the U.S. men's national team. Ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12, Sebastian discussed his relationship with his father and the role he played in his career.

"He’s my dad, but he’s also, I think, my best friend," Berhalter said on "First Things First."

Sebastian said that his conversations with his father are not just about seeking approval or asking whether he is making the right decisions. Instead, he described their relationship as natural and supportive, with conversations that extend beyond soccer.

"To have someone like that in your corner is special," Berhalter said. "Not a lot of people get to have that, so I’m fortunate."

Berhalter also acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with being the son of a former national team coach. He has always been aware that any opportunity connected to his father would come with outside questions about favoritism.

"If I ever did have a chance, I would have to work two times as hard as anyone else," Berhalter said.

Sebastian added that those doubts have followed him since his academy days, when people would say he was only there because of his father. Rather than running from that criticism, he said he has learned to use it as motivation.

For Berhalter, playing for his father at the national team level would have been an incredible moment, but his focus now is on taking care of his own career and continuing to prove himself on the field.

"It’s important to show that we can do it and just for the fans, to give them something to believe in, something to fight for," Berhalter said.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET). 

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes