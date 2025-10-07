FIFA Men's World Cup Scotland vs. Greece: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 7:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Scotland and Greece are set to kick off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Scotland vs Greece and odds.

How to watch Scotland vs Greece

Scotland vs Greece Odds

As of Oct. 9, Greece is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Scotland

9/8: at Belarus (Win, 2-0)

9/5: at Denmark (Draw, 0-0)

6/9: at Liechtenstein (Win, 4-0)

6/6: vs Iceland (Loss, 3-1)

3/23: vs Greece (Loss, 3-0)

Greece

9/8: vs Denmark (Loss, 3-0)

9/5: vs Belarus (Win, 5-1)

6/10: vs Bulgaria (Win, 4-0)

6/7: vs Slovakia (Win, 4-1)

3/23: at Scotland (Win, 3-0)

